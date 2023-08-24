Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group known for opposing the Ukrainian war, reportedly died in a plane crash

The crash, which claimed all 10 lives on board, is under investigation by Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport

Prigozhin's sudden death has sparked speculation, with many claiming that the plane crash was no accident

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

MOSCOW - The leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, allegedly met a fiery end in a plane crash on Wednesday, 23 August. Wagner is a Russian paramilitary group which opposes the war on Ukraine.

Paramilitary Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has allegedly died in a plane crash in Russia. Image: Wagner/Anadolu Agency & Wagner Telegram Account/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Wagner group plane goes down in Russia

Prigozhin was listed on the passenger manifest of a private jet that went down while on the way to St. Petersburg from Moscow.

All 10 passengers onboard the aircraft reportedly died, leaving no survivors in the wake of the crash, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia has reportedly launched an investigation to uncover what caused the aircraft to go down.

Wagner boss leads failed rebellion against Kremlin

Described as Russia's most powerful mercenary, Prigozhin first made headlines two months ago when he led a failed mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the eastern European country's military, Reuters reported.

On 23 June, Prigozhin and his armed loyal forces marched to Moscow from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. The rebellion was quickly quashed when the group had a change of heart and turned back the following day.

Prigozhin had historically been highly critical of Moscow's aggression in Ukraine.

Wagner boss' death raises red flags

Below is what people are saying:

@BossMadam05 claimed:

"No surprise here, it had been coming."

@toys_ndjebela said:

"I hope Wagner won't act impulsively and retaliate. It will get messy."

@joburglawyer commented:

"It seems a little too coincidental that yet another individual who opposed Putin has died suddenly."

@MariG81554261 speculated:

"Definitely ordered by Putin."

@SeanDWaters criticised:

"No coincidence! How can Ramaphosa and his ANC actually love and side with Putin, especially Pandor!"

@johnnyebu added:

"Never back down halfway when attempting a coup."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Brics address steals show

In another story, Briefly News reported Vladimir Putin's absence at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg was notable, yet a pre-recorded message from the Russian president was projected on large screens to international and local delegates during the opening on Tuesday, 22 August.

Ebrahim Patel, the Minister of Trade and Industry, introduced Putin's message, prompting the audience to erupt in applause.

In his address, Putin spoke openly about the significance of a robust Brics alliance and criticised the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News