Alina Habba, Donald Trump's lawyer, was caught on video comparing the former American president's arrest to Tupac Shakur's 1994 arrest

Many people, including Tupac's sister Skyiwat Shakur, thought the comparison was disrespectful and dragged Alina

Trump was expected to be arrested on April 4th for allegedly attempting to pay Stormy Daniels for a sexual favour in 2016

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, recently sparked outrage when she compared him to Tupac Shakur.

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba compared him to Tupac Shakur. Image: SUZANNE CORDEIRO and Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

According to TMZ, Alina stated that the former president's indictment in New York places him on the same pedestal as Tupac and Notorious B.IG. She said the arrest would boost his popularity, just like with Tupac and B.IG.

Tupac Shakur's sister criticises Donald Trump's lawyer's claims

Sekyiwa Shakur, Tupac's sister, spoke to TMZ shortly after Alina's claims went viral. Set stated that Tupac's 1994 sexual abuse trial should never be compared to Trump's case because Tupac took responsibility while the former American president lacked accountability.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles and personal and collective responsibility."

Donald Trump's lawyer slammed after comparing him with Tupac Shakur

@Qurandale said:

"Donald Trump is Tupac? What the hell is bro talking about?"

@QuincyW37277209 shared:

"Next, they will be comparing him to mother Teresa, or better yet the blessed V*rgin Mary."

@Sabby_Sabz commented:

"The comparison is outrageous and should be considered blasphemy."

@DeenoBean also said:

"Fire that lawyer "

@VikingIrishGod wrote:

"There's no way his lawyer just compared him to Tupac and Biggie "

@gtrogelio7 also commented:

"I’m guessing this lawyer thinks these two both had fairytale endings ‍♂️"

@flutterysakura added:

"What is going on? Is he gonna start his rapping career?"

Why is Donald Trump being arrested?

According to marca.com, Donald Trump will be arrested on April 4th for allegedly trying to pay Stormy Daniels for a sexual encounter in 2016.

However, as seen in a video shared by @bennyjohnson, he and his team intend to use this case to advance his 2024 presidential campaign.

Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan says Drake is better than Jay-Z and Tupac, hip-hop heads disagree

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Michael B. Jordan said Drake deserves the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) title more than Tupac and Jay-Z.

According to All Hip Hop, Michael made the controversial statement when he and his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors debated who the best rapper was during an interview with Complex. While Jonathan contemplated whether to crown Jay-Z or Tupac as the greatest rapper of all time (G.O.A.T), Jordan was sure to pick Drake.

In the video posted by Complex on YouTube, the Black Panther actor was even ready to go to war to defend his choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News