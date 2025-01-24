A new blaze, dubbed the Hughes Fire, is spreading rapidly near Castaic Lake in Los Angeles (LA)

28 people have been killed, and over 50,000 acres of land have been destroyed by the numerous LA fires

South Africans weighed in on the crisis, with many saying that it was a sign that the end is near

A total of 31,000 were ordered to evacuate following the spread of another deadly Los Angeles fire, and South Africans think they know what's behind the blazes. Brandon Bell/ Prostock-Studio

CALIFORNIA – Over 31,000 people near Castaic Lake in Los Angeles (LA) have been ordered to evacuate after a new wildfire erupted north of LA on Wednesday, 21 January 2025.

The fire covered more than 3,200 hectares in a few hours and continues to spread. Castaic Lake is 56 kilometres north of Los Angeles and close to Santa Clarita.

New fire raises more safety concerns

The latest fire, which has been dubbed the Hughes Fire, comes after the greater Los Angeles area was reeling from the Palisades and Eaton fires that killed 28 people and destroyed thousands of structures. One woman recalled on 10 January 2025 how it felt watching her home burn.

Over 50,000 acres of land have already been destroyed by the many fires, with no end in sight. Many celebrities have also had to flee their homes as the fires tore through the area.

With the Hughes Fire now posing the latest threat, Robert Jensen of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department urged everyone in the Castaic Lake area to leave immediately.

"We've seen the devastation caused by people failing to follow those orders in the Palisades and Eaton fires," he said.

The fires in Los Angeles continue unabated, forcing many to flee their homes. Brandon Bell/ Mario Tama

South Africans weigh in on devastating fires

Social media users have weighed in on the deadly fires, with some speculating that the end of the world was coming.

LC TheQueen Mamzo said:

“That's where Hollywood is. Sodom and Gomora.”

Di Rudeboy said:

“End Of Times.”

Groneila Joseph-Ullbricht stated:

“The Lord is coming. And it shall rain fire and brimstone.”

Amfumu Chewadi said:

“God is punishing them.”

Ashika Verwey added:

“People don't want to repent for their sins.”

Phillips Maucheka said:

“The end time is drawing near.”

Ntombi Futhi Omuhle stated:

“Jesus is coming soon.”

Evee Eve Magakwe said:

“This place has been burning since 7 January. It's still burning and getting worse. A while back, someone said if/when the world ends, it will start in America🔥🔥🔥Yoooh.

Filiphi M Sibanyoni

“Therefore, shall her plagues come in one day, death, mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her.”

Langa fires destroys 25 shacks

While not anywhere on the same scale, South Africa has had problems with fires lately.

On 18 January 2025, a fire spread through the Langa township, destroying eight hostels and 25 shacks.

Briefly News reported that Cape Town's fire department battled for two hours to extinguish the flames.

