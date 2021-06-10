Throwback Video: Itumeleng Khune Denies Spain’s David Villa from Penalty Spot

- Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has reacted to a video clip of him seen denying Spain’s David Villa a penalty spot

- The Kaizer Chiefs keeper, Khune, not only denied Villa in Bloemfontein but he also produced a superb save from the rebound

- The clip was posted by a fan who asked the veteran netminder if he really enjoyed that game in 2009 and the reactions have attracted Briefly News

It was a FIFA Confederations Cup match between Bafana Bafana and Spain at the iconic Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein when goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune denied David Villa. The Kaizer Chiefs keeper has just responded to a video clip showing that superb save.

The South Africans hosted the Spanish side just before the 2010 World Cup, Bafana managed to set up a semi-final date against the Europeans.

However, the hosts were penalised and the young Khune had to face Villa, whom he denied before producing another save from the rebound. ‘Itu’ was 22-years-old at the time and looking at the Twitter feed, many still remember that day.

Although the 1996 African champions went on to lose the match 2-0, Khune is still proud when he watches the clip.

The post reads:

“20-06-2009 Turning 22.”

South Africans are reminiscing

@int_intellects said:

”But your excitement and lack of experience made you release the ball quicker and a minute after they scored... We still rate you high though.”

@Wonderz_SA said:

“Damn, what was going through your mind after those double saves?”

@Ngcengi1 said:

“You’re not the Mzansi's finest for nothing. Asikutyholi.”

@Mdletshe_Sizwe said:

“I thought that was the ticket for Europe.”

@RealMusa said:

“This was Itu Khune on fire, the young blood.”

@MirriamTshabal2 said:

“You really did us proud.”

@Lekgwemane2 said:

“When Khune was still Khune.”

Tshabalala celebrates with Letsholonyane

In other stories, Briefly News reported that former Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has wished his ex-teammate Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who recently enjoyed his 39th birthday.

Tshabalala took to social media to remind the country about one of the finest legends. ‘Yeye’ is entering a new age and the AmaZulu midfielder has loaded a number of images on his Instagram page.

The dreadlocked stars were also teammates for Bafana during the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament that was staged for the first time on the African continent.

The post reads on Instagram:

“Please join me in wishing my Fantastic Fabulous Favourite Friend @reneilwe06 a happy birFday. Ncela sithi hoooraaay.”

