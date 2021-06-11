Kaizer Chiefs Keeper Itumeleng Khune Drops Sweet Photo with Lovely Wife

- Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has shown love to his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, with a cool snap on Instagram

- Khune didn’t caption the image but the surroundings and his wife’s outfit are seemingly what have attracted the reactions to the picture

- The Amakhosi and Bafana Bafana veteran's latest social media offering has also been given a thumbs-up by club teammate Philani Zulu

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has done it again on his social media platforms. Khune has dropped a sweet picture of him posing with his beautiful wife, Sphelele Makhunga.

The Amakhosi skipper is still a fan favourite in Mzansi and beyond and the comments he continues to receive bear testimony to that.

‘Itu’ is regarded as the country’s number one goalkeeper and many still feel he has a role to play in the Bafana Bafana and Chiefs teams.

Although it remains unclear what the occasion was as the cool image has no caption, the quality and the surroundings have definitely impressed his followers.

Mzansi falls in love with Khunes

@Therealbashjj said:

“Mommy and daddy bama girls.”

@Kmary.Tlou said:

“My favourite couple.”

@Twaa_82 said:

“Beautiful my captain.”

@Qumba_Mlindi said:

Mzansi's number one.”

@Kolokonthati said:

"Lebatle maarn.”

@tebogo_nare said:

"Beautiful.”

@Acy_Shozi said:

"Our favourite couple.”

@Ofhani_Mabudu said:

"God bless and protect your family.”

@Pearlishmasele said:

"Love is beautiful.”

Khune relives penalty save against Spain

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that it was a FIFA Confederations Cup match between Bafana Bafana and Spain at the iconic Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein when goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune denied David Villa.

The Chiefs keeper recently responded to a video clip of him showing that superb save. The South Africans hosted the Spanish side just before the 2010 World Cup, Bafana managed to set up a semi-final date against the Europeans.

However, the hosts were penalised and the young Khune had to face Villa, whom he denied before producing another save from the rebound.

‘Itu’ was 22-years-old at the time and looking at the Twitter feed, many still remember that day.

