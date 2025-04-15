Victor Hlungwani breaks down the controversial moment in Kaizer Chiefs vs. Sundowns clash in Nedbank Cup semi-final on Sunday evening

The former Premier Soccer League referee believes the Soweto giants’ second goal scored by Ashley Du Preez should have been ruled offside

The South African match official also explained why the assistant referee missed the offside call during the game

Former Premier Soccer League referee Victor Hlungwani has given a detailed analysis of why Kaizer Chiefs' second goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final shouldn't have stood.

The Soweto giants staged a comeback against the Brazilians after being one goal down in the first half. Wandile Duba levelled the scoreline in the 57th before Ashley Du Preez scored a late goal that should have been flagged offside by the linesman.

Du Preez's goal garnered a lot of debate from fans and football pundits on social media, with still images from the replay being analysed.

Kaizer Chiefs knocked Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup courtesy of a late controversial goal from Ashley Du Preez. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Ex-PSL ref gives verdict on Kaizer Chiefs' goal against Sundowns

Hlungwani, while on Soccerzone, delivered the verdict that Kaizer Chiefs' second goal was wrongly given and should've been flagged offside as Du Preez was in an offside position before he received the pass.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former PSL referee explained what offside rule is before dropping his verdict on the decision made by the match officials in charge of the tie.

“When evaluating the goal, we need to go back to the basics of the offside rule,” the former PSL referee explained.

“A player is in an offside position if they are closer to the opponent’s goal than both the ball and the second-last defender at the moment the ball is played.

“Now, if we freeze the frame right as George Matlou delivers the cross, you’ll notice something important — Du Preez is clearly ahead of both the ball and the second-last defender. That alone puts him in an offside position.

“But remember, just being in that position isn’t enough for an infringement — interference with play must occur. The moment Du Preez engages with the ball, he becomes active, and at that point, the flag should go up."

Referee Victor Hlungwani gives verdict on Ashley Du Preez's goal during Kaizer Chiefs' win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup. Photo: Petri Oeschger.

Source: Getty Images

The Principal as he's fondly called also explained why the assistant referee (linesman) failed to raise the flag.

“As for why the assistant referee missed it, there’s a simple explanation,” he added.

“The official wasn’t properly aligned with the second-last defender. He was slightly behind the play, which compromised his angle and ultimately led to the incorrect decision.

“Had he been in the right spot, it’s likely the offside would have been spotted and the goal disallowed.”

Ex-FIFA referee gives verdict on Kaizer Chiefs' goal against Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported that a former FIFA referee has shared his verdict on Kaizer Chiefs' second goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The retired referee explained why it was difficult to ruled out the goal despite being a clear offside on the second look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News