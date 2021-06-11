- A South African woman's anger at Julius Malema and other politicians recently boiled over into a series of tweets in which she expressed frustration at their leadership tactics

- Taking to Twitter, the frustrated woman criticised Malema for demanding the schools be closed while his children learned comfortably in safe and secure private schools

- Many South Africans swiftly headed to the comment section of the woman's thread where they either agreed wholeheartedly or shared their counter opinions

Julius Malema and other South Africans recently got an ear full from a gatvol young woman. Taking to Twitter, the woman expressed her anger about the EFF's Malema demanding that public school's be closed because of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Stay out of this Juju

"Julius interfering with our public schools, his own kids go to private schools clearly our schools are not good enough for him & his kids, politicians must stop this thing of just shouting from the bottom of their throat. And already pupils are going to school on certain days."

This young woman is angry at Mzansi politicians. Images: @ruraltarain/@eff

Source: Twitter

Covid-19 and school woes

"We only see some children twice a week & have to cover a week's work within the two days of attendance! And some of the pupils have already started/ about to write Term2 exams, soon will close!" she wrote angrily.

A chorus of agreement

While a few people pointed out Malema's viewpoint of the difficult situation, others wholeheartedly agreed with the young lady. Many of them shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@MokgobiJohannes said:

"If politicians can ask you not to be involved in their politics, will you"

@pora_manoto said:

"Be careful and alert...99% of what Sello says he doesn't mean it. He is just reading a statement."

@MadisBren said:

"Some go once a week already and struggling as it is an online school schooling is not an option for them. Juju knows his kids will just do only."

Where the upset started

Briefly News earlier reported that EFF leader Julius Malema has given the department of education just seven days to shut schools or the political party has threatened or force the schools to shut.

"The EFF calls for the schools to close with immediate effect. We give the Minister of education 7 days to close schools, failing which, the EFF will be left with no choice but to close the schools. "

Malema warned that the coronavirus is a threat to schoolchildren and wants the government to act before it is too late. Many people headed to the comment section to share their thoughts on Malema's ultimatum.

