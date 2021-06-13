This week has been a great week for news in South Africa. Mzansi enjoyed the story about a farmer who took revenge on someone's car that blocked his driveway, a woman got a deep-fried towel instead of chicken and Mzansi learned how much it costs to book an artist.

In addition, King Monada ambushed Big Zulu and Mzansi reacted to a woman's photos in the Eastern Cape.

1. Angry Farmer Lifts & Drops Car With Tractor After Man Blocks His Gate

An eyebrow-raising clip of a farmer lifting and carrying a car with his tractor and then letting it crash on the ground has been shared online by an impressed Twitter user with the handle, @CyclistHannah.

In the clip, a man tries to stop the farmer by running after the tractor but the farmer ploughs on with the tractor until he finally lifts and violently moves the car.

"I fully condone this. Well done farmer for getting rid of this car in front of his gate!" she captioned the video.

2. Woman Orders Fried Chicken, She Gets a Deep-Fried Towel Instead

A Philipino woman has expressed her shock after discovering her meal of yummy fried chicken was actually a deep-fried towel.

The unsettling clip

Naturally, the young woman was absolutely horrified and took to social media to express her disgust. In the short clip, the lady unwraps her serving of food which she presumes to be cooked chicken.

To her absolute amazement, the customer discovers a soggy towel hidden beneath the deep-fried crumb coating.

3. Money Talks: A Look at Musicians' Booking Costs in Mzansi

South Africa has a thriving entertainment industry with many respected singers and performers. As the popularity of each musician grows, so too does their booking fee.

Briefly News takes a look at how many Randelas it will set to you back to book certain artists.

For example, a package that includes Kwesta, Malome Vector, Kabza De Small, Prince Kaybee and Dbn Gogo, to name a few, will set you back by almost R200 000.

4. ‘I Almost Knocked Him Out’: King Monada Ambushes Big Zulu in the Boxing Ring

Big Zulu and King Monada have definitely got Mzansi laughing with their latest Twitter antics. It appears #CelebrityBoxing match day has finally come to fruition.

These two local celebs finally faced off in the ring.

Source: Instagram

The hilarious video

Taking to his social media account, @KingMonada shared the hilarious viral clip that's got Mzansi talking.

5. "Uyaxoka”: Mzansi Reacts to Woman Who Shares Photos Taken in the Village of EC

A South African woman has taken to social media to share her background when it comes to her roots and has attracted massive reactions. Looking at her social media post, the account holder is named Sam Beynon, who is seen enjoying herself on the outskirts of the Eastern Cape.

The woman has just dropped a beautiful image of herself standing in front of the old rondavel house structure and her followers are divided when it comes to her post.

