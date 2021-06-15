Lotto Jackpot Winner Spotted Returning to Work After Split from Wife

- Karl Crompton was only 23 years old when he played the Lotto and pocketed £10.9 million

- He went on an investment spree, doubled the money, then married his girlfriend

- The 48-year-old was recently pictured in Blackpool hauling cement on a wheelbarrow at a renovation site

When Karl Crompton won a whopping £10.9 million in 1996, he was touted as the most eligible bachelor in the UK.

Karl Crompton doubled the money he won through investment. Photos: SplashNews.com/News Group Newspapers Ltd.

Fourteen years later, the man from Lancashire seems to have blown through all the cash and gone back to his construction site hustle.

According to the Liverpool Echo, 48-year-old was pictured in Blackpool hauling cement on a wheelbarrow at a renovation site.

After the hustle, he drove away in the black Land Rover Discovery, one of the high-end cars he bought after the huge windfall.

Life Like Royalty

Karl was aged 23 when he won the sought-after lottery and invested the money in property, doubling it to £22 million.

He used £1.5 million on a five-bedroom mansion with an expansive pond in the garden and another house in Vancouver.

The Sun reports that Karl also spent £3.5 million on holidays and expensive cars in the years that followed his win.

He then went ahead and married his girlfriend Nicole Roach ten years later, but the marriage seems to have hit a snag and forced him to move out of the house he built in Fylde.

Family Behind His Win

Karl has always attributed the lucky jackpot to his family as they pushed him into it.

“My mum and dad and brother helped pick some numbers then I went out with my pals. The next morning, I came downstairs to the kitchen and my mum said, ‘You’re looking at a lottery winner. I’ve got four numbers and got £96 or something," he told the Sunday Mirror, as reported by Edinburgh Live.

