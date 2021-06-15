Reports have revealed that the Department of Employment and Labour has updated its occupational health and safety drive

The new safety directive assures employees that their employer will allow for paid sick leave after they have received their Covid-19 vaccine

An employer now needs to offer their staff paid or sick leave in the event that they are negatively affected by the vaccination

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The Department of Employment and Labour has delivered an updated occupational health and safety directive that explicitly allows an employer to employ a compulsory workplace vaccination policy dependent on specific guidelines.

A compulsory vaccination policy needs to give notice to employees indicating that they are required to be vaccinated when vaccines are available while still permitting them the power to advise with an appropriate representative and refuse in relation to constitutional or medical reasons.

An employer needs to offer paid or sick leave in the case that an employee is impacted negatively by the vaccination.

An employer needs to offer paid or sick leave in the case that an employee is impacted negatively by the vaccination. Image: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

A 21-day window

Employers have a 21-day window once the Directive is implemented to state whether they intend to make vaccinations compulsory and the measures it will take to implement the policy along with which employees will the mandate apply.

Media reports

BusinessTech reported that in the case where an employee refuses to be vaccinated on a medical or constitutional basis, an employer needs to Counsel an employee and allow them to discuss with a representative. Under specific circumstances adapt the employees work environment to accommodate the employee

According to BusinessInsider, the regulations also outlines essential responses to Covid-19 outbreaks, symptom screening and social distancing in the workplace with the most recent amendments, focused primarily on vaccine dispensing and the duty that employers have to guarantee fair treatment of their workers.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Increase in daily recorded infections

Earlier, Briefly News reported that in what is being referred to as the third wave of Covid-19 infections in Gauteng, more than 3 800 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The Gauteng provincial government said in a statement on Monday that 3 859 persons were battling Covid-19 in private and public hospitals as of 13 June. Over the last nine days, the province's hospitalisations have grown by 797 admissions.

With 198 309 cases and 3 643 deaths, Johannesburg is the worst-affected municipality, followed by Tshwane with 134 595 cases and 3 326 deaths, according to a report by News24.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za