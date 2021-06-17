Tennis champion, Rafael Nadal has just announced that he will not be competing in this years Olympic Games of Wimbledon tournament

Nadal shared the news on his Twitter feed, saying he's listening to his body and had decided some rest was needed in order to perform better in the future

Social media users had very mixed reactions

to the post, with some wishing him a speedy recovery while others openly criticised the choice

Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced that he'd be withdrawing from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in an effort "to prolong my career".

"I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," he tweeted. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss(ing) it with my team I understand that it is the right decision."

The 35-year-old tennis star, who won the second of his two titles at the All England Club in 2010 and landed the Olympic singles title in 2008, revealed his decision on his Twitter account.

"The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition," added the athlete

Mixed reactions on social media

Fans from all across the world certainly had mixed reactions to the post. While many wished the athlete a speedy recovery, others questioned Nadal's decision to withdraw.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Zainylfc said:

"So basically you will never play Wimbledon again?"

@pomelody said:

"I'm sad about this news even if I'm a Novak fan. I want to see the 3 in the biggest stages and it always feels like there's a lot missing if one of them is not there. Get well Rafa!"

@ThiemTuchel said:

"This is why Djokovic is slowly becoming the goat. Nadal and Federer cherry-picking their tournaments whilst Djokovic is fighting through them all no matter the cost. Elite mentality"

@usopen said:

"Get better soon, Rafa. Hope to see you in the summer"

In more tennis news, Briefly News previously reported that Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia has rocked her mother’s Australian Open wear as she looked perfect for the tennis court, Page Six reports.

The 3-year-old has continued to replicate everything about her mother with proud parent Serena stunned to see her mini-me.

On Wednesday, dad Alexis Ohanian posted photos of the tot wearing a black, red and pink Nike catsuit, an exact replica of the one-legged outfit Williams wore in February to defeat Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Despite the cute content, it seems Williams, 39, wasn’t happy with the photoshoot. She said:

“Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit.”

“Oophhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery.”

Serena Williams and her beautiful daughter Alexis Olympia are all sorts of mommy-daughter goals.

Heading online, the renowned Tennis champion earlier shared a post that proved just how much the two of them are enjoying their summer.

In a cute snap, the gorgeous mother and her beautiful daughter wore matching pink swimming costumes as they stood beside the pool.

What makes the snap even more amazing is that the one-pieces have the cutest quotes on them. While Serena's reads, "The shady one," Alexis' reads; "Wild one."

Her fans literally go gaga for all her posts and this one was no exception. The post amassed over 500k likes and thousands of comments. Many people complimented the lovely mommy-daughter duo.

