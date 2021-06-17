Make-up artists have continued to wow social media users with their ability to make people look younger and more beautiful

A woman had her face made up and the result got many people wondering if she was the same person or someone else

The make-up star gave the lady a completely different look and made her appear fresh and more pretty

A make-up artist has received compliments from many social media users who couldn't stop appreciating her work.

The make-up artist transformed a woman into a 'sweet 16' and a collage of was shared on social media by social media influencer Tunde Ednut.

The make-up artist has wowed many people on social media for transforming a woman's looks. Image: @kingtundeednut/Instagram

Before-and-after photos

In recent times, make-up artists have been displaying their creativity and this recent one speaks volumes when it comes to the magic of make-up.

If both photos were not placed beside each other, many people would find it difficult to believe that it is the same person that is in both pictures. This is because the make-up artist transformed the woman into another person entirely.

Many hail the makeup artist

@urenna___ said:

"The make up artist did well!"

@scoobynero commented:

"Dope La Magic Art."

@vootslogistics said:

"Scam alert."

@drip_of_sweet commented:

"Na waooooo."

Artist spends 75 hours on Cristiano Ronaldo drawing

In other stories related to art, Briefly News reported that a visual artist identified as Mayor Olajide has people talking on social media after spending 75 hours creating a portrait of his favourite footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Briefly News showcased Mayor's creativity on its Facebook page and many were wowed by the masterpiece.

The photo was captioned:

"Nigerian artist, Mayor Olajide spent 75 hours making a portrait of his favourite football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo. Very impressive artwork."

The masterpiece shows Cristiano smiling. Mayor could be seen sitting close to the big portrait. Another photo shows the artist tending to the portrait.

Many love the tribute, @Sarah Moshe said:

"Really this is so real, and the best I've ever seen so far and in future." Chibueze Okoroji wrote: "This is really beautiful. I hope Cristiano sees it."

@Abdulrahman Abubakar Ahijo commented:

"I wish Ronaldo would see this. He will be very happy. Actually this is impressive."

