Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Getting More Serious as He Meets the Kids

Jennifer Lopez is getting really serious with her man Ben Affleck and now they've taken the next step in their relationship

Ben went out to dinner with Jennifer's kids and according to sources, they really like him and the relationship is progressing

Ben and Jen have been spotted out together by the paparazzi and their fans can't get enough of this rekindled romance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance is progressing nicely. The two have rekindled their romance in recent months and while they haven't made any public statements about it, they haven't tried to hide their feelings for one another.

Despite the fact that the pair have only been together for a few months, a source informed People magazine that the couple recently took a significant step forward by inviting Lopez's children, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, to dinner with the Oscar winner.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken things to the next level and he's met her kids. Image: @jlo, @benaffleck

Source: Instagram

"They are slowly getting to know Ben. Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time," said the insider.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to Fox News, the Hustlers actress cancelled her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, with whom she'd been involved since 2017, just days before rekindling her romance with Affleck.

"Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together, the kids kept chatting with Ben. He seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share," said a source.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance

Briefly News previously reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted together in Miami and 'Bennifer' is heating up. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reignited their romance after being broken up for 17 years and their fans are here for it.

After being spotted on baecation by the paparazzi recently in Miami, it's clear that the situation is heating up and they are making the most of their time together. Clear images of the couple have emerged on social media and Ben is seen on Jennifer's balcony having a smoke.

It looked like they were no longer trying to hide things and they are ready for the world to know that they are hanging out. The cat is definitely out of the bag now and seems like Bennifer is really back on, much to the excitement of social media users all around the world.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za