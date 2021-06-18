KK: Reactions as Sizwe Dhlomo Shares Grandfather Throwback, Tribute to Kaunda

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo shared a throwback picture of his grandfather, Isaac Dhlomo, sitting alongside the recent late Kenneth Kaunda and Oliver Tambo

Kaunda passed away on Wednesday aged 97 at a military hospital in Lusaka, Zambia's capital city

A flood of Twitter comments surfaced after Dhlomo posted the picture as users commented on the throwback picture in numbers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has doffed his hat to the recent late former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda alongside apartheid struggle icon Oliver Tambo with a throwback picture.

Dhlomo shared a pic on Twitter that showed the two men sitting alongside his grandfather, Isaac Dhlomo, who is believed to have been a major roleplayer in South Africa's democratic recourse during apartheid.

Sizwe Dhlomo shared a heartwarming photo of his late grandfather, Isaac Dhlomo, sitting alongside Kenneth Kaunda and Oliver Tambo. Image: @SizweDhlomo/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The tweet received plenty of reactions on social media streets as Dhlomo remembered the trio of icons, all of whom have now passed on. Dhlomo simply captioned the picture with the last names of the three men.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Kaunda, who will be remembered for his heroism, founding the south-central African country in 1964 before ascending to the presidency died aged 97 at a military hospital in the capital, Lusaka, on Wednesday, 16 June.

Streets abuzz after heartfelt picture surfaces

These were just some of the many notable comments:

@sirboring_26

"The founding fathers with the funding Father."

@Sheila_secret

"Now I understand why Mr Forbes had to issue an apology."

@keep1249

"I always knew that you have some smaller (nyana) skeletons just like Duduzane Zuma and other politicians' kids."

@ZZapunter

"Ohhhhh this is where the powers come from."

@Noxza_dube

"Kaunda sitting next to his idol."

Throwback photos have the Twitter streets talking

If there was ever an award for the most dramatic transformation of a South African celebrity, Khanyi Mbau would definitely win that award. The star is never afraid to share old pictures of herself.

Briefly News previously reported that in a post two years ago, Mbau shared an old picture of herself that got tongues wagging. Many would have been forgiven for mistaking her for someone else as she barely resembled the person in the photo she shared.

She captioned it:

“#tbt no amount of money can give you genuine happiness!! The past the creation of my present…”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za