Kaizer Chiefs Keeper Itumeleng Khune Turns 34, Shares Photo of Stunning Cake

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has just celebrated his birthday and also thanked the Soweto club for the cake they organised for the day

The Bafana Bafana number one turned 34 on Sunday after Chiefs' win over Wydad Casablanca in Morocco on Saturday night

Amakhosi players as well as fans joined the team in wishing the veteran netminder the best as he enters a new age

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune celebrated his birthday this past weekend and turned 34. The veteran keeper also shared a beautiful image with his cake on his social media page.

Khune’s special day came just after they secured a crucial win over Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League on Saturday night.

The 1-0 win away from home means Amakhosi have a better chance of reaching the final of the continental tournament. Should they beat the Moroccans next weekend at home, they will set up a thrilling final against Al Ahly.

Coached by Pitso Mosimane, Ahly also bagged a win over ES Tunis and will look to finish the job in the second leg in Cairo next weekend.

The post reads:

“Best Birthday Gift Ever, Thank you very much to the Phefeni Warriors #CafWin #Amakhosi4Life.”

Mzansi reacts to Khune’s birthday

@Morgan243 said:

“Khune will regret not going abroad to ply his trade! Khune and Billiat wasted their times playing in the PSL and should have gone to Europe!”

@Realbling033 said:

“He deserves another contract and respect. We can't have another Casillas issue.”

@Morwalatsai73 said:

“Happy birthday Itu Khune and Happy Father's day to all Chiefs players who have entered the fatherhood stage, our Management, Coaches Zwane, Shepherd and Baxter along with the the entire Technical team. Please make us proud by turning Chiefs into a winning team. Amakhosi for life.”

@Steve_173 said:

“Happy birthday captain your contribution to the team is still noticed.”

@Reneilwe06 said:

“Happy birthday Ntangaas, many more years to come @itukhune32.”

@BernardParker said:

“Happy birthday skipper.”

@Ni_Mazibuko said:

“All the best my brother. God bless you with more years of joy, peace and greatness.”

Khune shows off superb save

