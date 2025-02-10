A sad Pirates fan had South Africans reeling from laughter after his team lost a match to Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend

The match was a bloodbath for the Buccaneers, who lost 4-1 against the boys in yellow and blue

Mzansi struggled to hold in their giggles as commenters assumed the man had placed a massive bet on the game

Orlando Pirates lost badly to Sundowns this weekend and a fan's reaction left netizens howling. Images: @moruti36/ TikTok, Getty Images/ 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

Netizens had their funnybones tickled when a video of an Orlando Pirates fan crying his eyes out was uploaded online. Many assumed the poor man had lost a lot of money on a bet, or was just passionate about his team.

Orlando Pirates lost 4-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a recent match. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

For the love of the game

Mamelodi Sundowns faced off against the Buccaneers on the 8 February where they faced a massive defeat from the boys in yellow. In a video posted by TikToker @moruti36 The poor fan can be seen lying on a bed crying his lungs out over his favourite team's defeat.

Watch the video below:

Betway or bust

Sports betting has become very popular globally, especially in South Africa. Many people tend to get lost in the world of online gambling, while some understand the risks of addiction. Netizens made jokes about the poor Pirates fan losing money on a massive bet.

Read the comments below:

@DXlsyMachethe said:

"He’s crying only 4-1 reason 😂🤣😂😂"

@ThabangTMan930 mentioned:

"Am sure ke betway he lost a lot of money 😂😂"

@Tk commented:

"But this is totally wrong guys why his kids doesn't open case against Sundowns or Motsepe?"

@BrianLanga posted:

"The results of going through your wife's phone 😂😂😂"

@BusisiweDuma821 noted:

"Last time it was our people (Chiefs)who were crying like this because of them now is them. game of football will kill us a real death stru hhayi🤣"

@KRB said:

"It's sad 4-1 to go through this pain😭😭"

@Thato_Sergiio mentioned:

"If he support Pirates he’s not the 1-4 you😂😂"

