Global site navigation

“10k on Betway Gone”: Orlando Pirates Fan Weeps After Sundowns Defeat, SA Cackles
People

“10k on Betway Gone”: Orlando Pirates Fan Weeps After Sundowns Defeat, SA Cackles

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • A sad Pirates fan had South Africans reeling from laughter after his team lost a match to Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend
  • The match was a bloodbath for the Buccaneers, who lost 4-1 against the boys in yellow and blue
  • Mzansi struggled to hold in their giggles as commenters assumed the man had placed a massive bet on the game

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

A pirates fan had South Africans laughing after the team's defeat.
Orlando Pirates lost badly to Sundowns this weekend and a fan's reaction left netizens howling. Images: @moruti36/ TikTok, Getty Images/ 10'000 Hours
Source: Getty Images

Netizens had their funnybones tickled when a video of an Orlando Pirates fan crying his eyes out was uploaded online. Many assumed the poor man had lost a lot of money on a bet, or was just passionate about his team.

Pirates lost to Sundowns in a recent match
Orlando Pirates lost 4-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a recent match. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

For the love of the game

Mamelodi Sundowns faced off against the Buccaneers on the 8 February where they faced a massive defeat from the boys in yellow. In a video posted by TikToker @moruti36 The poor fan can be seen lying on a bed crying his lungs out over his favourite team's defeat.

Read also

"Women don't have peace": SA couple's domestic squabble captured in video has netizens in stitches

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Betway or bust

Sports betting has become very popular globally, especially in South Africa. Many people tend to get lost in the world of online gambling, while some understand the risks of addiction. Netizens made jokes about the poor Pirates fan losing money on a massive bet.

Read the comments below:

@DXlsyMachethe said:

"He’s crying only 4-1 reason 😂🤣😂😂"

@ThabangTMan930 mentioned:

"Am sure ke betway he lost a lot of money 😂😂"

@Tk commented:

"But this is totally wrong guys why his kids doesn't open case against Sundowns or Motsepe?"

@BrianLanga posted:

"The results of going through your wife's phone 😂😂😂"

@BusisiweDuma821 noted:

"Last time it was our people (Chiefs)who were crying like this because of them now is them. game of football will kill us a real death stru hhayi🤣"

@KRB said:

"It's sad 4-1 to go through this pain😭😭"

@Thato_Sergiio mentioned:

Read also

"You can't tell him nothing": Elderly man shows off fire dance moves at groove

"If he support Pirates he’s not the 1-4 you😂😂"

More sports stories from Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Siphesihle Z Luthango avatar

Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has a strong background in digital media and storytelling. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: