Gauteng Has 2 New Lotto Powerball R11 Million Winners, Mzansi Reacts

South Africans are reacting to an announcement made by the National Lottery that Gauteng has two new winners who played online

The Lotto governing body says the duo has won a whopping R11 278,769.10 after paying the Powerball game

Looking at the reactions, many have congratulated the unknown players but some have questioned why lucky people only come from Gauteng

The South African social media community is reacting to an announcement made by the National Lottery Board, Lotto.

Lotto took to Facebook to announce that the duo played their Powerball winning numbers using online platforms.

Many South Africans have shared their thoughts and Briefly News brings you this story of two lucky punters who bagged a whopping R11 million.

South Africans are reacting to the news that Gauteng has two new Powerball winners. Image: @SA_Lottery/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads on Facebook:

“Congratulations GAUTENG & an on-line player! You have 2 new #PowerBallPLUS jackpot winners of R11,278,769.10 each from the 15/06/21 draw! #Manual selection & ticket wager amount was R60. #QuickPick selection & ticket wager was R15.”

Mzansi reacts to the news

@William Ssere said:

“Again congrats to both winners and good luck with your winnings.”

@Moeti Dintwe said:

“Congratulations to the winner's and let's keep trying our luck one day is one day Don't give up I salute you.”

@Lesole Mothapo said:

“Congratulations to the winner we will follow on your foot step.”

@Mthoko Shabalala said:

“Only JHB people who are winning.”

@Ontiretse Mogapi said:

“Congrats to the winner online player ...'n Is for the first time for a lucky online player to be a millionaire.”

@Siboniso Ngidi said:

“My day is tomorrow.”

@Pretty Khoza said:

“Wow congratulations.”

Gauteng man bets twice on the same lucky Lotto numbers

In other news regarding gambling, Briefly News reported that it's said lighting never strikes the same place twice, at least not unless you're one very lucky Mzansi man.

A 57-year old geologist who betted twice on the same numbers in the Lotto Plus has walked away with a double jackpot.

The anonymous man won a total of R803 434.20 in the April 14 draw. It's reported the winner used a banking app to play and opted for the manual selection of his lucky winning numbers.

“Using numbers that he had randomly selected the lucky player betted on the same numbers twice and bagged the full Lotto Plus 1 jackpot amount.” said Charmaine Mabuza, iThuba’s CEO.

Source: Briefly.co.za