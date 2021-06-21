First-class Central University graduate, Eunice Godzi, now drives to support herself

The lady who studied Human Resource for her first degree is currently studying for her master's

Eunice Godzi is thriving in the male-dominated venture as a young woman

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Eunice Godzi, a hardworking Ghanaian young lady who is studying for her master's degree has disclosed that she works as a driver to support herself.

In an interview with JoyNews sighted by Briefly.co.za, Eunice Godzi stated that she obtained her first degree from Central University, where she bagged first class in Human Resource.

Eunice appears to be a woman who is not only extremely smart but also brave and courageous as she confidently 'invades' a male-dominated venture to make a living.

Watch a video of her below:

A lot of Ghanaians who chanced upon the inspiring video of the young woman have been putting out their thoughts and experiences about her.

Holyson Dandey commented:

She even took me to Atebubu junction just yesterday after I received a call that Former president of Cote d'voire just arrive in home country after ten years in jail so we all came out to say Twene Jonas you have done well to be he voice of the voiceless .

Ek Akom-Mensah indicated:

She has picked me before around 4 am.

Gbewonyo Benjamin said:

If you are not inspired please check into the psychiatric

Eunice Godzi: Ghanaian lady who got first class drives for a living whilst pursuing her master's Credit: JoyNews

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

University students design and install traffic lights with inbuilt CCTV cameras on campus

In another heartwarming story, a group of students from the Koforidua Technical University have successfully built and installed traffic lights that have CCTV cameras inherent in them on the campus.

Announcing the achievement on social media, popular journalist Benjamin Willie Graham stated that the initiative was a project undertaken by students of the Mechatronics and Cybersecurity Department.

The traffic lights equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) were created to help fight crime on campus but thoughts are in place to extend the project beyond the school.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za