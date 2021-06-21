Koforidua Technical University students are feeling a whole lot safer after other students installed traffic lights with inbuilt CCTV cameras

According to the Vice-Chancellor Professor David Kofi Essuman, the innovation is already improving security on campus

There are plans in place to extend the innovation beyond the university campus

A group of students from the Koforidua Technical University have successfully built and installed traffic lights that have CCTV cameras built in them on the campus.

Announcing the achievement on social media, popular journalist Benjamin Willie Graham stated that the initiative was a project undertaken by students of the Mechatronics and Cybersecurity Department.

The traffic lights equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) were created to help fight crime on campus but thoughts are in place to extend the project beyond the school.

Speaking to Citi News about the innovation, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor David Kofi Essuman indicated that the equipment is currently being used to check security on campus.

Katakyie Kofi Agyenim-Boateng with the Twitter handle @agyenimpraise also noted that the department from which the students made the innovation is only limited to level 100 students.

According to him, the class is made up of students, most of whom were beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy that was implemented over the past four years.

