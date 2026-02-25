A leading African footballer is set to appear in court after French judicial authorities advanced a serious criminal case first reported in 2023

The allegation centres on an incident in Paris, with prosecutors concluding their investigation and referring the matter for trial

The player strongly rejects the claim and says he will contest it in court as both his club and national team prepare for major upcoming fixtures

Paris St-Germain and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi is set to stand trial following a rape allegation stemming from an incident reported in 2023 in Paris.

Achraf Hakimi reacts during the Ligue 1 McDonald's match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and FC Metz at Parc des Princes on February 21, 2026. Image: Nicolas Gaudin

Source: Getty Images

The 2025 African footballer of the year has denied the accusation and says he is awaiting the opportunity to clear his name in court.

According to BBC Sport, the case relates to a complaint made by a 24-year-old woman, who alleged that she was raped at Hakimi’s home in the French capital in early 2023. The public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, a suburb west of Paris, opened a preliminary investigation in March 2023.

No trial date has yet been confirmed.

Achraf Hakimi rape allegation: What we know about the case

Hakimi confirmed that the matter would proceed to trial. He stated that he remains calm and confident that the judicial process will allow the facts to be examined publicly.

His legal representative has also confirmed that a trial has been ordered, adding that the defence team is prepared to contest the allegations in court.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office has not yet publicly commented on the latest developments. Under French law, an order for trial follows an investigation phase during which magistrates assess available evidence before determining whether the case should proceed. Hakimi has consistently denied the accusation since it first emerged.

PSG and Morocco star’s career continues amid legal proceedings

Despite the ongoing legal process, Hakimi has remained active on the field. The right-back has made 194 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since joining the club and played a key role in their domestic and European success, including last season’s Ligue 1 title and UEFA Champions League triumph.

Achraf Hakimi celebrates after scoring during the penalty shoot-out during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final football match between Nigeria and Morocco. Image: FRANCK FIFE

Source: Getty Images

Born in Spain, Hakimi represents Morocco internationally and has earned 93 caps. He was recently recognised at The Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris, where he was named in the FIFPro Men’s World Team of the Year.

PSG are scheduled to host Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League knockout round play-off this week, with Hakimi having been included in the club’s initial squad list.

Morocco is also preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer, where they will face Scotland, Haiti and Brazil in the group stage. They lost the Africa Cup of Nations final to Senegal in a dramatic match in early January.

The trial will determine how the case progresses, with both the prosecution and defence expected to present their arguments once a court date is formally set.

