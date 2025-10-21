Fan-favourite Generations actress Maggie Benedict was recently praised by South Africans for her role on The Good Doctor

Benedict is known for portraying the character of Akhona Griffiths on the SABC1's soapie

Fans of the American-based TV star commented on the actress's character on the American TV show

Former 'Generations' star Maggie Benedict lands role on 'The Good Doctor'. Images: Fit_Mandisa and TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

Former Generations actress Maggie Benedict, who is famously known for her role on the SABC1 show, previously made waves when she landed a role on The Good Doctor.

Benedict, who previously celebrated her 40th birthday, portrayed the character of Akhona.

The Pretoria-born actress had social media talking when she starred on the American series.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of the actress's role in the American series on his X account on Sunday, 19 October 2025.

"A look back at Maggie Benedict on The Good Doctor," wrote Musa.

TVSA reports that Benedict has also starred in South African TV shows such as Ashes to Ashes, Binnelanders, Hardcopy, Hartland, and many more.

IMDB reveals that Benedict secured roles on the US TV shows, The Good Doctor, in 2017, and New Amsterdam in 2022.

South Africans react to Benedict's latest character

@iThando responded:

"What a stereotypical role."

@ThabiJoy4 commented:

"The real, the most fluent and uncelebrated queen. I love her."

@Rebel_YSL reacted:

"Cardiac ICU is heartbreaking! Right after the Burns ICU."

@PreciousShange said:

"Is that Akhona Griffiths from Generations? What an actress!"



@michellemodika wrote:

"What’s with the accent? They did the same with Black Panther."

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Congratulations to 'Brika net daar'."

@ApheleleJody responded:

"Maggie Benedict, who used to play Akhona Griffiths on Generations, is now a Hollywood star, having appeared in The Good Doctor, New Amsterdam, and Random Acts of Flyness. "

@NathiSibiya8 replied:

"Is she the one who said she does not consider herself a black person?"

@MotleKaBotle wrote:

"Absolutely great. I remember they once shamed her for 'stealing' pain tablets. Ok; boet Masokandile."

@JoyBlackZA commented:

"Brika."

@SibaAtSea wrote:

"Seeing Maggie Benedict show up on my screen. I would like to see her in some Ava Duvernay film someday."

@Temptingtony__ replied:

"Maggie Benedict is one of the best local actors we’ve ever had and this country, we didn’t deserve her at all."

@derick_nhlanhla responded:

"She gagged all the people who spread hate on her during Generations."

@ramoraoswi90813 said:

"I loved her on Generations. I know even she is still doing good in acting."

'Generations' actress Maggie Benedict was spotted on 'The Good Doctor'. Images: MaggieBenedict

Source: Twitter

