- The Game had the worst Father’s Day yet as his children, besides one, did not even take the time to wish him

- Sharing his feels on social media, The Game made it clear that he had done the most for his children and it saddens him that they have no respect for that

- Fans took to the comment section to wish The Game and to let him know that his feeling are valid and that his children need to shape up

The Game did not have a great Father’s Day this year as, unlike most dads, he was not even acknowledged by all of his children, only one.

Taking to social media, The Game shared a heartfelt clip in which he expressed his emotions. Not having been wished by all of his children on Father’s Day really hit him hard. It was only his oldest son who made the effort.

“Hoping all the REAL FATHERS out there got blessed & showered with all the LOVE & APPRECIATION they deserved. For the ones that did not, I feel your pain.”

The Game explains how he has done the most for his children

The Game went on to state that he did everything he could as a father and still his children have no respect for him.

"As a father, I always went above and beyond for my children and even the people around me. They should take notice, you should understand that on Father’s Day, that’s a very important day.

"Mother’s Day over the years, I’ve went all-out on Mother’s Day... For Father’s Day, for some reason, around the board overall, it gets a little disrespectful. It’s like, I’m starting to feel like the deadbeat dads out there. They must know something!

"You got fathers out there that are putting in major work, and a holiday comes around for us, and I feel like people don’t give a f*ck about it.”

@minimiracles612: “That ain’t petty, it’s unacceptable! People become way to comfortable and dependent on what you do/done for them! Look I’ll help anybody and don’t expect anything back because I truly believe my blessings come from God!!! Just understand that I don’t have to do a damn thing! It’s the ungrateful part for me.”

@iamdianaelizabeth: “I was halfway through watching and was about to write… King, it’s time to clean house. I watched until the end and glad you recognised it. Raise the frequency and they’ll level up or fall off… dat's it! Happy belated Father’s Day!”

@katkandie: “You’re right, and you should be greatly acknowledged by those that you do for. I feel you on this. You’re not being petty but stating observation and facts.”

Kim Kardashian wishes Kanye West a happy Father’s Day

In more positive reports about dads, Briefly News previously reported that Kim Kardashian took the time to wish her baby daddy, Kanye West, a happy Father’s Day.

Despite their divorce and Kanye’s new relationship, Kim has not stopped praising him. Taking to social media on Father’s Day, Kim made a tribute to all the amazing fathers out there.

In the post, she included her late father Robert, baby daddy Kanye, stepfather Caitlyn, brother Rob, main man Scott, Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan and Stormi’s dad Travis.

