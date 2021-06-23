SuperMeat: Israeli Restaurant Cooks Up Tasty Lab Grown Meat Products

An Israeli restaurant is certainly at the forefront of modern developments in the culinary world, growing their very own synthetic meat products

The rapid production process involves cultivating cells taken from a fertilised chicken egg

Meat-lovers around the world seems ecstatic with the creation and many have marvelled at the yummy taste of the cruelty free meat-products

Diners in Israel are munching on laboratory-grown "meat" that scientists claim is an environmentally friendly way to feed the world's growing population.

Israeli chef Shachar Yogev serves burgers made with "cultured chicken" meat. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The world-first meat product is being sold in the Israeli town of Ness Ziona, where diners munched burgers and minced meat rice rolls made with "cultured chicken" or meat grown in the nearby SuperMeat laboratory.

The Israeli restaurant, charmingly named The Chicken, is a melting pot of avid taste testers waiting to try out the synthetic meats until they get federal approval, as they cannot yet be commercially sold.

"This is the first time in the world people can actually have a taste of a cultivated meat product, while observing the production and the manufacturing process in front of their eyes," said Ido Savir, SuperMeat's chief executive.

How is the artificial meat made?

According to previous reports by ENCA, The process involves cultivating cells taken from a fertilised chicken egg. Cell cultures are then fed a plant-based liquid including proteins, fats, sugars, minerals and vitamins.

With all the feed going directly into production, it grows rapidly with the mass doubling within a matter of hours.

A world of cruelty-free meat products

According to a previous article by EWN, developers said they are working to provide more ethical and sustainable ways to create cruelty- and slaughter-free meat, with their product.

The human diners said the product was as good as the real thing.

"It really surprised me," said Lisa Silver, a regular meat-eater.

"If I can get that in a restaurant, I will go vegan, totally. It's a game-changer."

