Lotto Looking for 3 New Millionaires Who Struck It Rich: Check Your Ticket

The South African Lotto governing body, Ithuba, is calling for punters to check their tickets as they are looking for new lucky millionaires who don't know it yet

Ithuba says the three players bought their tickets but they are yet to come forward and claim their big winnings

CEO Charmaine Mabuza says one winner has bagged R15 million while the other two are set to receive R11 million each

The National Lottery operator, Ithuba, has made a call to all South Africans as they look for two winners who bagged millions in prizes. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza says the winners played using online platforms.

It was also reported that the lotto governing body is looking for another gambler who clinched R15 million after playing with R15 rand.

According to IOL, Mabuza says one player bought the tickets in Orange Farm, Johannesburg.

The winner from the 19 June draw has won R15 million and in the draw on 15 June, two people won the R22 million jackpot. The duo will each settle for R11 million.

The website further reports that the CEO said the first winning ticket was purchased on the National Lottery website online platform with a ticket wager of R60 using the manual selection method. Mabuza said:

“Our second winning ticket was purchased just hours before the draw took place, in Orange Farm Stretford, Johannesburg, Gauteng. The winner spent R15 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method. The winner played using a banking app and spent R30 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method. All three jackpot winners have not yet contacted Ithuba. We urge all players to check their tickets.”

