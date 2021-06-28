Lasizwe Dambuza remembers late mother on her heavenly birthday

- Lasizwe Dambuza had a heavy heart on 26 June as he celebrated his late mother Lindiwe Caroline Dambuza’s birthday

- Taking to social media to celebrated his momma, Lasizwe shared a picture of him visiting her gravestone and made it known just how much he misses her

- Seeing Lasizwe’s heart-breaking post, fans took to the comment section to show Lasizwe some love and support

Lasizwe Dambuza took to social media to wish his late mother, Lindiwe Caroline Dambuza, a happy heavenly birthday.

Taking to social media with a heavy heart, Lasizwe explained how it has been five years since his mom passed and still the pain has not subsided. 26 June will forever be a tough day.

Lasizwe wished his momma a happy birthday and let her know that he is always thinking of her and would do anything to spend just one more day together.

Lasizwe shares a photo of him visiting his mother gravestone on her birthday

Lazizwe's heartfelt post was captioned:

“5 years later and the pain still feels new. I wish you were here to see how good I’ve done. #TillWeMeetAgain. Happy Birthday Mom, Happy Heavenly Birthday My Queen.”

Fans extend their love and support to Lasizwe

“That rainbow in the background gives me such a “I’m happily watching over you my love” kinda vibe.”

“Aaww my darling, I remember when your mom passed away before your matric ball. My heart broke for you. You were just a baby boy. I know that she is SO proud of you @lasizwe. Sending hugs.”

“I'm very sorry for your loss Sizwe, but look at mom giving you validation of her presence with that rainbow, this is beautiful man.”

Lasizwe reveals that he is the owner of taxis, his side hustle is strong

Briefly News previously reported that Lasizwe is a man of multiple hustles. The comedian and TV personality recently revealed that he’s also a taxi owner.

Taking to social media recently, Lasizwe showed off his fleet of taxis. It seems three of them are currently broken down and are giving him grief.

We, however, have no doubt that he will have them up and running and generating income in no time. Lasizwe has taken up after his late father, Menzi Mcunu, who was a taxi owner.

