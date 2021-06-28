A man has stunned the internet with his mind-boggling artistic skills as he created a fine motorbike and life-size lion with chocolates

The life-size lion sculpture took him 5 days to make and weighs 180lb with the mane taking an extra 10 hours

He went on to describe the motorbike as one of the most consuming creations as it took about 7 days

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A man has demonstrated that there are other things that can be done with chocolates. He, in fact, showed the sculpting angle to the edible.

Amaury Guichon stunned internet users with the beautiful sculptures he made with large chunks of chocolates.

His impressive creations have earned him the admiration of people online Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Amaury Guichon

Source: UGC

In a Facebook video he shared that has blown up, Amaury turned chocolates into a golden life-size lion that weighs 180lb. A creation he said took him 5 days to craft.

Amaury was also seen in another video as he made a nice motorbike out of chocolates.

The talented man said this particular creation took him 7 days and was the most consuming.

Social media users couldn't believe their eyes

The videos which have received millions of views left many dazzled as they heaped praises on Amaury.

Kerin Reynolds said:

"Every time I see a new one of your creations I think, this is my favorite. Then you come up with another and it's my new favorite. This one is over the top gorgeous!! Absolutely stunning."

Jan Bowyer reacted:

"Absolutely amazeballs clever. So enjoy watching these creations. As I live in Sydney Australia, I would love it if you could make our Harbour Bridge or Opera house."

Linda Armbruster commented:

"Your amazing gift of crafting with chocolate is awesome to watch as the sculpture unfolds! Thank you for sharing with us!!"

Katherine Sarac stated:

"I would love to see Walle or other Disney/Pixar character. If not that than I think Beta fish, Doobie from Harry Potter, saxophone, nautilus…."

Tilly Roberto remarked:

"Absolutely beautiful! Totally agree about those wheels, love the vintage look in general. Headlamp is so realistic! Just perfect. Very mesmerising to watch."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Man makes lion and gorilla sculptures with car tyres

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a talented man had made sculptures of lion and gorilla using car tyres.

African Heroes Magazine, sharing photos of the man's works on Instagram, described his creations as impressive.

Except for pictures that showed that they were made from car tyres, one could mistake them for sculptures made with other solid materials.

His talents caught the eyes of many who have expressed their amazement at what he was able to make out of car tyres.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za