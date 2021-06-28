Zizi Kodwa Received a R1m Loan From EOH Exec, Can't Explain the Car He Bought

Former African National Congress Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa stated that he received a R1 million donation from former EOH executive Jehan Mackay

Kodwa alleged that the money was given to him as he was facing financial difficulties, however, he used R800 000 to buy a Jeep for himself

Kodwa was appearing before the Zondo Commission for the second time after it previously being revealed that he had received other 'gifts' relating to EOH

Former ANC Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has confirmed that Former EOH Executive Jehan Mackay loaned him a massive R1 million as he was allegedly facing financial issues. Over R800 000 of that money was used by Kodwa to buy himself a Jeep.

At the Zondo Commission, Kodwa was asked to explain the logic behind purchasing the luxury vehicle while he was supposedly facing financial difficulties. Kodwa added that it has been over five years since the loan was given to him.

He stated that he has not paid any part of the loan back to Mackay.

According to IOL, Kodwa alleged that Mackay said he could pay the loan back when he was in a more secure financial position. Previously, the State Capture Commission heard that Kodwa received over R2 million in payments and luxury accommodation which was linked to EOH.

News24 reported that Kodwa refuted claims that the R1 million he received would wield any influence over him.

