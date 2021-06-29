Bafana Bafana Striker Dino Ndlovu Joins Turkish Side Kocaelispor

South African striker Dino Ndlovu has found a new football home as he joins Kocaelispor in Turkey

The Turkish second division club, Kocaelispor, has confirmed Ndlovu’s arrival and the deal was announced via their social media pages

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player moves to the European side after a spell with Chinese giants Zhejiang Greentown FC

Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu has joined Turkish side Kocaelispor on a free transfer. The former Mamelodi Sundowns hitman moves after leaving Chinese club Zhejiang Greentown in April.

Ndlovu was officially unveiled by the club and the news was posted on social media as they welcomed the 31-year-old.

According to the post on Twitter, the seasoned hitman has completed his switch to the second division outfit but the contract details have not been confirmed.

The post reads:

“Dino Ndlovu has signed for Kocaelispor, a second division side in Turkey.”

Kocaelispor confirms Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu’s signing

According to the club’s official website, Dino has thanked everyone who was involved in ensuring the deal was a success. He said:

"First of all, I would like to thank those who contributed to the transfer. I want to leave a mark in this historical and strong-supported club. That's why I came. I'm definitely not here to rest, I'm here to succeed.

"Our transfers will continue and I believe we will be successful. I am distinguished by my speed and playing ability. I am overcoming my shortcomings with the advice of my teachers. I was trying to play backwards, but I also started to evaluate the gaps behind the defence.

"Of course, rather than talking about [my skills], I will show you myself in the best way on the field. You certainly did not make the wrong transfer. Serious contract offers came, especially from China. When I got an offer from Kocaelispor, I researched the club and especially fell in love with the fans. These were factors in my coming to Kocaelispor.

"I know Turkish football. There is a clever and challenging league here. I believe that when I come to my senses physically, I will be able to show my best to the Kocaelispor fans."

