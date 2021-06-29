Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says she has what it takes to handle her new portfolio

Kubayi-Ngubane was appointed as the interim Minister of Health after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Dr Zweli Mkhize on special leave

Kubayi-Ngubane has pleaded with South Africans to give her a chance because she has the required experience

Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has asked for South Africans to give her a chance as she continues with her new role.

Speaking to TimesLIVE reporters, Kubayi-Nguabne stated that although she does not have a medical degree, she is quite capable of handling her ministerial health portfolio.

Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane recently admitted that she's feeling the pressure of her new portfolio but she's still up for the job. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Getty images

In an article by the Sowetan, Kubayi-Ngubane had said that the exposure and experience she gained from working in different portfolios makes he equipped to handle the Department of Health portfolio.

"Having moved portfolios gave me exposure and experience. So when I move to a new portfolio, I know which questions to ask, at what point, what to look for and how to prioritise in terms of immediate things needing to be done and long-term," she said.

Kubayi-Ngubane did admit to TimesLIVE that she has felt the pressures of her new portfolio in the three weeks since President Cyril Ramaphosa asked her to step up and take over from Dr Zweli Mkhize. Mkhize was placed on special leave by the president amidst allegations of his involvement in the controversial Digital Vibes contract.

Kubayi-Ngubane previously said that there was a reason Ramaphosa had chosen her for this position and that she would continue to do her job.

“There is a reason why the president asked me specifically to do the work and for that I need to continue to be who I am and do what colleagues in Cabinet and the president need me to do,” she said in a quote by the Sowetan.

Kubayi-Ngubane added that she understands that not everyone will like her but that would not take away from doing her work.

"I am not money, not everyone is going to like me. But I always give my best," she said.

