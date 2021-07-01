TikTok has reportedly removed more than seven million users under the age of 13 years old

The popular social media application stated that it removed the users in the first quarter of the year in an attempt to create a safer experience

The platform also removed more than 62 million videos that violated its community guidelines and caused other issues

The popular application TikTok has removed over seven million users from its platform for being under the age of 13. This occurred in the first three months of the year, according to the app's social media operator on Wednesday, 30 June.

In the first quarter, the Chinese-owned social networking platform also removed 62 million videos that violated its community standards and had content that was not allowed on the popular application.

TikTok stated that it uses a bunch of different methods to ensure that accounts do not violate its rules. They manage to monitor accounts where application users may be lying about their ages.

Social networking platform TikTok has removed over 7 million underage users from its platform. Image: Yan Cong/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to eNCA, in the US there is an application called TikTok for Younger Users which is made for kids 12 years old and younger.

EWN reported the automated systems used by TikTok to allow the app's systems to remove the large and vast amount of offensive content that violates any community guidelines. In terms of stats, TikTok removed 91.3% of videos before they were reported, 81.8% of videos that had not received any views and 93.1% of views within 24 hours of it being uploaded.

