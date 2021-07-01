As they already plan for the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season, Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of Kaizer Motaung Junior as sporting director

Chiefs announced the new appointment on Thursday and the former striker, Motaung Junior, has thanked the club’s manager as well as Motaung Senior

Looking at the reactions, many Amakhosi fans have welcomed the new addition but some have asked about Bobby Motaung’s whereabouts

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of former striker Kaizer Motaung Junior as the new club’s sporting director. The Soweto giants made the announcement on Thursday.

Amakhosi took to social media to unveil the new director who has valuable experience when it comes to football matters, both on and off the field of play.

The Soweto giants are seriously plotting a comeback next season and this appointment comes after the club announced Stuart Baxter as the new coach last month.

Kaizer Chiefs' new sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior speaks on his new role, thanks his father

Motaung has thanked the club chairman and his father, Kaizer Senior, for getting a new role at the club. He said to Chiefs website:

“I am thankful to the Chairman, Ntate Motaung, for the honour and opportunity to serve the club at this level. This appointment is a clear indication of his belief in my abilities, which I don’t take for granted.

"I am a student of the game and have remained one even after I hung up my boots in January 2014. I will work within the structure and ensure I play my part in ensuring that we take Kaizer Chiefs to new heights and reclaim our rightful position in African football.”

@Bazos_ManB said:

“Does this mean he reports to Bobby?”

@Ndlelantle3 said:

“Head Coach Baxter, assistant coach Zwane, assistant coach Sheppard, G coach Lee Baxter, Head of Technical and Youth development Ntseki, Team Manager Sibeko, Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr. This is a solid technical team. World-class by any standards. Time to deliver is now.”

@MGRSqured said:

“But you can’t ignore Bobby just like that... There’s no 'step aside' rule at Chiefs. So, Bobby is not going to roll over and disappear.”

@BafanBZ said:

“We don't have a say I'm telling you. Why Chincha Guluva didn't appoint an outsider so that the technical team will be strong enough cos family matters will not form a professional approach when it comes to final decisions. Anyway, congratulations to the young man.”

@Tobisani1 said:

“Good things are coming.”

@TeffuJoy said:

“And players contracts negotiations neh - be it new or old. I hope they let him run 100% with this portfolio without interference.”

