Skeem Saam: Glenda and Meikie Trend and Zamo's Father Is Revealed

Skeem Saam is one of South Africa's most popular soapies and the drama keeps escalating and the latest episode is no exception

This latest episode not only revealed the identity of Zamo's father but also how viewers feel about Glenda and the dramatic end to the episode with Meikie firing her gun

Fans took to social media to react to the action-packed episode with many not being able hold back their feelings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Skeem Saam is the gift that keeps on giving and Mzansi can't get enough of the hit soap opera. This latest episode had people talking long after the final credits rolled.

Glenda and Meikie were trending on social media with viewers finding Glenda's actions petty. Meikie was a different case altogether. She fired her gun at the end of the episode and it's not clear who she hit.

The DNA results are in and the identity of Zamo's father is revealed. Photo credit: @OfficialSkeemSaam

Source: Facebook

What had viewers hearts melt was the revelation that John Maputla is Zamo Seakemela's father.

Briefly News had a look at what fans had to say about the latest developments on Skeem Saam.

Glenda has viewers fuming over her actions

@RatoMolokoane:

"Yoh Glenda, Glenda, Glenda... we have bigger problems here!!!"

@MissManjo:

"Glenda is so desperate yoh hai #SkeemSaam."

@TGW67811269:

"This thing between Glenda and Dr Thobakgale is now getting on my nerves! Slightly frowning face #SkeemSaam."

Viewers think Meikie is heading to prison

@mphoza5starrr:

"All this suspense only to find out that Meikie shot the security guard Man shrugging #SkeemSaam."

@Phathu77857741:

"I can't believe Meikie really shot MaNtuli. I can't wait for tomorrow's episode #SkeemSaam."

@cedrick_mphulo:

"Meikie must start singing "I'm a prisoner" and join Noah in jail. #SkeemSaam."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

John Maputla is Zamo Seakemela's father

@BushyBrows6:

"#SkeemSaam John taking ownership and apologising to Kwaito for years he's suffered Prior to this despite him not knowing all these years that he was his father .... That's a real man!!"

@Jabu_Macdonald:

"#SkeemSaam Mantuli stole the chance of kwaito having a great father like John Maputla, yaz right now he could have had a car bought by John."

Skeem Saam Fans React to Sifiso's Maths Skills

Skeem Saam viewers were once again entertained by a dramatic episode of Mzansi's favourite soapie. This episode had viewers tongues wagging after Sifiso, played by Bongani Madondo, demanded that the Maputlas hand over cash in compensation,

He wanted R260 000 from them to cover 21 years at R1 000 a month. Viewers did the math and found out that it actually works out to R252 000.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za