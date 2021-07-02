Flights Between eSwatini and South Africa Cancelled Amid Protests

Amid civil unrest in eSwatini, Airlink has cancelled flights between eSwatini and Johannesburg

The airline has decided to cancel all flights on this route until Monday, 5 July citing safety and security concerns

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters party have closed the Mananga border post in support of the people of eSwatini

Flights between Johannesburg and King Mswati III International Airport have been cancelled by Eswatini Airlink and its operating partner, Airlink, a South African domestic and regional airline.

Eswatini Airlink has cancelled all flights between Johannesburg and King Mswati III International Airport due to ongoing protests. Image: Hady Khandani/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued by Eswatini Airlink on Thursday, flights will be cancelled until Monday, 5 July due to civil unrest that has swept eSwatini.

In their initial statement issued on 29 June, Eswatini Airlink General Manager, Joseph Dlamini, cited safety and security concerns for their customers and staff.

"In the interest of the safety and security of our customers and staff, and in consultation with our partner Airlink, we have decided to temporarily suspend our operations on the route. We will continue to assess the situation and we will restore normal services as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Dlamini.

In recent weeks, protestors have taken to the streets to ask King Mswati III to step down. They are calling for democracy and the right to elect their own prime minister. It has been reported that the government imposed a 6pm curfew.

According to IOL, the eSwatini government sent out soldiers to major cities to handle the current pro-democracy protestors. It is reported by witnesses in Manzini and Mbabane that soldiers were seen patrolling areas protestors had been burning tyres.

EFF members in Mpumalanga stand in solidarity with eSwatini

In solidarity with the people of Eswatini, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Mpumalanga have shut down the Mananga border post in Nkomazi, according to SABC News.

EFF party member Bandi Shongwe told the publication that the decision to shut down the border post was to show support for the people of eSwatini.

"We have seen what is happening on social media in Swaziland, the arrests of people where they stay. So we came here to sympathise with the people of Swaziland,” stated Shongwe in a quote by SABC.

Eswatini Protests: Amanda du Pont pleads with the world to help her country

Briefly News recently reported that eSwatini-born media personality Amanda du Pont has broken her silence over the ongoing protests currently happening in her home country.

Taking to social media, the actress shared that she had been silent out of fear for her family’s safety. Penning a long and emotional plea, the starlet asked the world to not turn a blind eye on their plight.

"My people are in trouble and their lives at risk as we speak! Please I need your help to spread the word. I have been silent in fear of my family’s lives who are in eSwatini, that they might be targeted. This is a revolution and we as the youth and promise of tomorrow stand up against an absolute monarchy.”

