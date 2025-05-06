Meet Temba Bavuma, SA’s first black Test centurion and ODI captain

Temba Bavuma is poised to become a prominent figure in the South African cricket scene. He is known for making history as the country’s first black Test centurion and ODI captain. As he continues to evolve as a player and leader, many are eager to see what milestones he will achieve next. He once said:

The doubters will always be there. What's important is what happens inside of you. Stay true to your heart and mind.

Temba Bavuma during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Portrait Session in Karachi, Pakistan (L) and during a press conference for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (R). Photo: Sameer Ali, Chris Hyde-ICC/ICC

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Temba Bavuma is a South African cricketer.

He is the only black African to have scored a Test century.

to have scored a Test century. Temba Bavuma became the first black African to become a permanent captain of South Africa.

Profile summary

Full name Temba Bavuma Gender Male Date of birth 17 May 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Cape Town, Cape Province, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'4” (162 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Phumza and Vuyo Bavuma Relationship status Married Spouse Phila Lobi School South African College Junior School, St David’s Marist Inanda High School University University of South Africa, University of Cape Town Profession Cricketer Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

Who is Temba Bavuma?

Temba is a notable South African cricketer and the only black African to have achieved a Test century. He is also the only permanently appointed black captain in the country’s cricketing history.

Bavuma earned the Award of Excellence at Cricket South Africa’s annual awards in 2017. He was also named captain of South Africa’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In an interview with BBC Sport Africa in February 2025 on how challenges shaped him, he said:

I'm very grateful for the challenges that I've gone through. It's allowed me to discover and understand who I am. I take a lot of pride in the mere fact that I'm still standing. I think other people would have folded. You come to understand that life throws you questions, and you have to have the answers.

Facts about Temba Bavuma. Photo: @tembabavuma on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Where did Bavuma go to school?

As published by the Temba Bavuma Foundation, Temba was schooled in Cape Town. He started his education at the South African College Junior School for primary school.

He won a scholarship to complete his high school education at St David’s Marist Inanda, where he played cricket at a high level.

After high school, Temba earned a degree in finance from the University of South Africa. He recently completed an advanced course in real estate at the University of Cape Town.

Temba Bavuma with the series win trophy during day 4 of the 2nd Test in January 2025. Photo: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Bavuma’s career

As The CEO Magazine published, Bavuma debuted in 2008 for Gauteng against Eastern Province and had his franchise debut for the Lions in the 2010/11 season. In his first and second Supersport seasons, he recorded significant achievements that placed him 11th in the top run scorers.

At the international level, he started playing Test matches in 2014 and made his One Day International (ODI) debut in 2016. One of his notable achievements is becoming the first black South African to score a hundred runs in a Test match.

He has also taken on the important role of captain for the South African team in ODIs and T20 matches. As published on ESPN Cricinfo, Bavuma won the Award of Excellence at Cricket South Africa's annual awards in May 2017.

Two years later, in August 2019, he was named in South Africa's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against India.

Temba Bavuma during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Photo: Chris Hyde-ICC

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Temba Bavuma's stats

Throughout his career, Temba has showcased his skills as a batsman and a leader, making him an important figure in South African cricket. As of May 2025, as Cricbuzz published, his batting career summary is as follows:

Category Test ODI T20 Matches 63 48 36 Innings 108 47 35 Runs 3606 1847 670 Balls 7326 2105 567 Highest 172 144 72 Average 37.96 41.98 20.94 Strike rate 49.23 87.75 118.17

Despite the success he has recorded in his career, according to ESPN Cricinfo, Bavuma has faced challenges that could have driven someone less determined to give up. His strong belief in himself kept him going. He said:

People always say that in hard times you get to discover yourself, and I do think that is true. The one thing that hasn't changed or won't change is my passion and love for the game. It's through that I've been able to overcome everything that has come my way. And, also, there's an ambition and a fire inside of me for certain things that I want to achieve.

How much is Temba Bavuma’s salary per month?

Bavuma’s monthly income is $70,000. He earned this through his groundbreaking career as one of the highest-paid players in the South African national cricket team. As Cric Fit published, he is worth $5 million.

Who is Temba Bavuma’s wife?

Temba is married to Phila Lobi. She was born on 15 June 1990 in Johannesburg, South Africa, and raised alongside two siblings. According to OneCricket, the lovebirds married on 26 August 2018 in Western Cape Province.

According to an Instagram post, Temba and his wife share a son, Lihle, born on 30 September 2023. He shared a post with this caption on Instagram:

Friday afternoons with the little man. Safe to say he doesn’t like shoes.

Temba Bavuma and his family. Photo: @tembabavuma on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

How old is Temba Bavuma? He was born on 17 May 1990, making him 35 years old in 2025. He is from Langa, a township outside Cape Town, South Africa.

He was born on 17 May 1990, making him 35 years old in 2025. He is from Langa, a township outside Cape Town, South Africa. What is Bavuma’s highest score in an ODI? His highest score in an ODI is 144.

His highest score in an ODI is 144. What is Temba Bavuma’s highest score in T20? Bavuma’s highest score in T20 is 72.

Bavuma’s highest score in T20 is 72. What is Temba's captaincy record in ODI cricket? According to Inside Sport, since he took over, he has led the South African team in 40 matches as captain in the ODI format and won 21 games.

Temba Bavuma's journey in cricket highlights his hard work and determination. As a pioneer for black cricketers in South Africa, he inspires young players with his achievements. His leadership and batting skills have established him as a top cricketer in the country.

READ ALSO: Paul Harris biography

As Briefly.co.za published, Paul Harris is a renowned former South African cricket player. He came to the limelight as a result of his talent in playing Test cricket as a left-arm orthodox spin bowler for the popular South African team.

Some of the cricket teams he has played for before include the Titans, Warwickshire, Northerns, and Western Province.

Source: Briefly News