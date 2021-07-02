US star 100m and 200m sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has found herself kicked out of the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana

According to various sources, the sprinter's positive test came last month after the U.S. Olympic trials where Richardson won the 100m race

It was also reported that the young woman had tweeted that she is only human, a tweet that can be perceived as very cryptic

Sha’Carri Richardson has missed her chance to prove her running capabilities after she tested positive for marijuana. According to various sources, the twenty-one-year-old has been suspended for one month from all races.

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson gets suspended

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced this Friday that Richardson had accepted the suspension and will now miss the Tokyo Olympics where she was meant to compete in the 100 and 200m races.

US Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended from running following a positive marijuana test. Images: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, the young woman will still get the opportunity to compete in other races this year. The publication also reported that the Tokyo Olympics starts only two days after her ban ends.

She will however not be allowed to compete because she tested positive for the drug when she qualified at the Olympic trials by winning gold at the 100m race reports The New York Times.

Richardson accepts full responsibility for her actions

Meanwhile, Reuters also reported that the young woman had made a rather cryptic tweet about being "only human." She has however accepted the consequences of her decision and has also issued an apology.

