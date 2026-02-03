South African sporting wealth in 2026 is still dominated by retired global superstars whose earnings now come mainly from business ventures

Golf and cricket continue to outperform other codes financially, with two legendary golfers and a Proteas icon leading the rankings

Rugby has just one representative on the list, with a World Cup–winning Springbok maintaining strong commercial value years after retirement

South Africa has produced some of the most marketable and successful athletes the world has ever seen. From golf courses and cricket fields to rugby stadiums and European football grounds, these stars have turned elite sporting careers into long-term wealth.

Based on updated estimates, business interests, endorsements and post-retirement ventures, here is a refreshed look at the five richest South African sportspeople in 2026, with one legendary Springbok still holding his place among the country’s wealthiest.

Richest South African sportspeople dominated by golf royalty

Gary Player's estimated net worth is R4.5 billion

The Black Knight remains untouchable at the top. Gary Player’s wealth continues to be driven by decades of smart business decisions rather than prize money alone. His global golf course design empire, apparel licensing, books and speaking engagements still generate major revenue well into his late 80s. Player’s nine major titles laid the foundation, but it is his longevity in business that keeps him far ahead of the pack.

Ernie Els' estimated net worth is R1.6 billion

Ernie Els, famously known as The Big Easy, remains South Africa’s second-richest sportsperson. The four-time major winner has steadily grown his fortune through golf course design, global endorsements and the continued success of his wine business. While no longer competing at the highest level, Els’ brand remains strong and internationally respected.

Springbok legend and Proteas icon feature in top 5

Jacques Kallis estimated net worth is R1 billion

Jacques Kallis edges closer to billionaire status in 2026. Widely regarded as one of the greatest all-round cricketers in history, Kallis continues to earn through coaching roles, consultancy work and long-term endorsement deals. His legacy in Test cricket remains unmatched, and his commercial value has aged remarkably well since retirement.

Bryan Habana's estimated net worth is R650 million

The iconic Springbok winger is the only rugby player on the list. Bryan Habana’s wealth has grown steadily through media work, brand partnerships and investments since his retirement. A 2007 Rugby World Cup winner and one of the most lethal finishers the game has seen, Habana has successfully transitioned into broadcasting while maintaining a strong commercial appeal.

Steven Pienaar's estimated net worth is R550 million

Former Bafana Bafana and Premier League star Steven Pienaar rounds out the top five. His playing days at clubs such as Ajax, Everton and Tottenham laid the groundwork, while coaching roles, property investments and football-related business interests have helped grow his post-playing income.

As of 2026, golfers continue to dominate South Africa’s rich list, but the presence of a Springbok legend underlines rugby’s enduring commercial power when paired with global success and smart career planning.

