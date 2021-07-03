Somizi Mhlongo has Mzansi in stitches after he shared a video by a popular TikTok comedian @therealmisturghee

The video poked fun at the fact the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga was South Africa's acting president

President Cyril Ramaphosa left Motshekga in charge while he attended the funeral of Zambia's former president and David Mabuza was on leave

Somizi Mhlongo knows a funny video when he sees it. He shared a TikTok video by @therealmisturghee. Somizi captioned his post telling his fans to pay him R10 if they found it funny.

"If you laughed raise your hand and deposit R10 into my account."

The TikTok comedian was poking fun at the fact the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga was South Africa's acting president.

Somizi Mhlongo got in on the joke as people poked fun at Acting President Angie Motshekga. Photo credit: somizi

Source: Instagram

President Cyril Ramaphosa had attended the funeral of Zambia's former president and Deputy President David Mabuza was on leave in Russia.

Somizi's fans react to the hilarious video

lebo_molax:

"The laughter is contagious, couldn’t hold myself! Sending banking details "

sallybt29:

"This guy always cracks me"

bobis818:

"Hhayi mani Somizi just peed on myself"

pearlsofwisdom202:

"Hawu 3/4yrs ago we had a president who was just like our today's president "

sethembile27:

"Can I give you my account number "

just_mangwanya:

"Dead send your account number in fact! Sozeeee kalok "

South Africans React to News that Angie Motshekga is now Acting President

Earlier, Briefly News reported that with President Cyril Ramaphosa attending the State Funeral Service for the late President Kenneth Kaunda, the presidency announced that the Minister of Basic Education Ms Angie Motshekga to serve as Acting President on Friday, 2 July.

The presidency cited the reason Motshekga was appointed as Acting President was Vice President David Mabuza is currently on leave in Russia to undergo medical consultations.

Twitter erupted when the announcement of the new Acting President was made, with many South Africans finding humour in the news.

Cyril Ramaphosa hails late Zambian president

The state funeral of the late founding president of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda was held in Lusaka on Friday.

The former statesman, who died at the age of 97 after a short illness, has been hailed by heads of states from across the continent, and members of the international community, including South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa remarked on how the man, known as KK, was the last of a generation of stalwarts who lit the path to Africa's freedom. Delivering a moving tribute at the Lusaka Show Grounds on the occasion of Kaunda's funeral service, Ramaphosa said:

"Africa joins the people of Zambia and all the peoples on our continent in mourning the passing of our great leader and father. The father of liberation in our regions, SADC [Southern African Development Community] Dr Kenneth Kaunda was a loyal friend of the people of South Africa."

