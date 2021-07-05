LOL: Hilarious Cage Fighting Knock-Off Video Has Mzansi in Absolute Stitches

Two silly South Africans have got Mzansi talking after sharing a clip of themselves battling it out in the ring

The men were recreating an iconic fight between wrestling heavyweights John Cena and Randy Orton

Naturally, Mzansi social media users were left in absolute stitches and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

Two cage fighters have definitely gotten Mzansi's attention after re-enacting an iconic wrestling match between John Cena and Randy Orton. It's clear the funnymen were poking a little fun at the champs, adding a little Kasi flare to the world of wrestling.

was shared by Twitter user @kulanicool who couldn't help getting in on the fun.

"In a cage," he captioned the clip along with a few laughing face emojis.

The two men battle it out in the dust before one of them is comically taken down with a knockout blow. The whole thing takes place while a commentator shares his thoughts in the background.

Social media users couldn't get enough of the committed comedians, heading online to share in their praises. Many couldn't believe men could have so much fun getting up to such utter nonsense.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ImNathithe2nd1 said:

"I've just been bashed for laughing at this vid..Bathi ngiyajola & i've never laughed like this. LE GENDER MAAR."

@TTT_10_L said:

"What happened to "Don't Try This At Home"..."

@YahBoii_Khutso said:

"Had to play it twice to actually see the RKO."

@Twista66946657 said:

"Next-level content."

@Sbuda_k1 said:

"I can't believe I watched this till the end. The editing is out of this world."

@YungO0G said:

"The RKO was iconic, blink once you miss it."

@baffana_m said:

"Entrance ya John Cena with spindle legs haha."

Woman fights pastor during prayer session, stops him from putting hand on head

In similar news about silly viral clips, Briefly News previously reported that a video showing a deliverance session involving many women has stirred massive reactions on social media.

During a session in the clip posted by Linda Ikeji Blog, a woman rejected the pastor's attempt at laying his hand on her head. The clergyman did not take the rebuke lightly, he followed her.

In the video, chaos quickly ensued as the woman fought the pastor.

Pastor's attempts fought off

When the pastor would not back off, the woman started fighting him off. At this point, there was a frenzy as people gave them space.

Another minister stepped in, trying to hold the woman's hands down so that the pastor can carry out his deliverance session on her.

It should be noted that at the time of writing this report, Briefly News cannot independently verify the location where the video was shot.

Many people said that the woman was really right for refusing his hand and standing her ground at the risk of being called a witch.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

ohreoluwa_fabrics said:

"Wetin she find go there?"

findbruno_ said:

"The pastor isn't up to her standard."

johnjoy295 said:

"The woman is there because of him, just look at her mouth, she mean the man no be small."

church_of_the_free asked:

"But What was she doing in that toxic environment in the first place?"

iamdonmo said:

"Anywhere that slap touch na BIG BOIL o."

oreverlivingdistributorng said:

"I like her. She's a real one."

sir_mich21 said:

"Some of these pastors if you allow them, they ready break your neck in the name of deliverance."

