Poverty: Mzansi Reacts to Woman’s Pics and Painful Shack Life Story

A South African woman has expressed pain regarding her situation and living conditions, saying she hates poverty

The social media user says her shack roof was hit by a stray bullet that landed on a bed

Many Mzansi social media users are now expressing sympathy with her and some say they have also experienced such things

A lady has taken her frustrations to social media and says she is tired of living under challenging conditions. The account holder @Mmasechaba_Mpho says she is tired of poverty as she stays in a shack.

In the post, there are two photos of a roof with a bullet hole and the lady says her parents have escaped unharmed. The woman’s post has attracted many reactions from her followers and the images suggest her condition is dire.

Living in poverty and in a shack is really hurting many South Africans and one woman has shared her story. Image: @Mmasechaba_Mpho/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Kkateg said:

“Call the police. They'll trace the bullet to the gun it was shot from.”

@Tshephorex said:

“What if your dad wanted your mom had died.”

@Maps118 said:

“It has nothing to do with poverty, same thing happened in my flat window. I was staying on the 4th floor, the bullet came through the window and hit the wall. Lucky I was sitting down.”

@JoyBlackZA said:

“Your dad's ancestors worked overtime here, glad no one was harmed.”

@SceloMathaba said:

“If he was sleeping in a room with proper walls this wasn’t going to happen.”

@Abise_P said:

“I never knew that money gives security or neither its bulletproof.”

@JabuR15 said:

“I once had this experience, it went through the back of the shack and to the kitchen where it hit my fridge. Had to buy a new fridge after that.”

Source: Briefly.co.za