Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest is a real winner and never misses the chance to brag about it. Cassper recently took part in a FIFA contest with his best buddy Carpo and they made a dare about what the loser would have to do. They agreed that the winner would feed the loser chillies.

@carpo_mr_ lost to Cassper and took to Twitter to share the painful news, he also shared some footage of Cassper feeding him chillies. He captioned it:

"Me and @casspernyovest played a FIFA game, the loser had to eat chillies and habanero sauce and @doritos_sa... yep, I lost."

Cassper Nyovest won a dare after crushing it in a game of FIFA and made his friend eat his words - literally. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

After consuming the hot stuff, Carpo couldn't deal with the heat. He walked around and it was obvious that his mouth was on fire, he had to take a seat a few times so he could deal with it all. Shame. Cassper looked on as he kept laughing at his friend.

Mzansi social media users commented on the video with their thoughts. Check it out below:

@Mtho_mnguni said:

"Dawg but you never win wena. Bona manje you've got too much sauce in my mouth, ears, legs."

@MzilikaziMac said:

"Game must have been fun."

@Zikamnyamane commented:

"But I am addicted to them."

Cassper Nyovest donates R150k to a woman who needs surgery

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has donated R150 000 to help a young lady who appealed to social media users for help. She suffers from cystic fibrosis and needs a lung transplant.

Nyovest had called on people to help Nompilo Dlamini. She responded by thanking him for mobilising his friends and fans to help her. Cassper is leading the way and showing leadership by donating are a large chunk of money towards the Go Fund Me campaign.

She has a goal of $100 000 (R14 million) and Cassper has donated 1% of the total needed. The kind gesture impressed social media users and they are proud of Cassper for lending a helping hand to Nompilo.

