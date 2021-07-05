Prince Harry Saves Royal Family a Staggering R98 Million in Security Bills

The Royal family is said to be saving a staggering R98 million per annum on security bills for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle

Media reports in the United Kingdom suggest that the savings came about after Prince Charles decided to cut Harry off from his budget

It is also reported that the Duke is now paying the money from his own pocket to ensure he and his family are safe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

News coming through from the Royal Family is that Prince Harry is saving the family a whopping R98 million on security bills per year. According to media reports, the saving comes after Prince Charles decided to cut off security for the embattled Harry.

Express reports that Harry has had to adjust to paying for his own security and entourage after Prince Charles stopped funding him and his wife, Meghan Markle, last summer.

News reports suggest that Prince Harry is saving the Royal family a whopping R98 million in security bills. Image: @TheDukeandDuchessofSussex/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Prince Harry now pays for his own security and entourage bill

The English website has it that Harry’s security and entourage bill is now being footed by the Duke of Sussex himself as Charles abruptly stopped providing his son with financial support. A royal finance expert said the Duke would have to "generate a lot of income" in order to cover the total costs of the bill.

According to the publication, David McClure was speaking to the ITV documentary Harry and William: What Went Wrong?. McClure is quoted by Express:

"One of the biggest things Harry had to give up when he stopped being a working royal was someone paying for his security. Now it's been estimated that his security bill every year is about £3 million pounds.

"In addition to that, he has his big entourage of people - he has lawyers, he has managers, he has PR people. The total bill for that entourage has been estimated at about £5 million pounds a year. Now that means he has to generate a lot of income."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Prince Harry to return to the United Kingdom in September

In other Prince Harry news from Briefly News, Marie Claire indicates that Harry and his wife are reportedly scheduled to visit home in the next few months.

This comes after Harry returned to California this past weekend after a quick trip back across the pond to attend the unveiling of a new statue in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in London.

It is also reported that the unveiling, which was held on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, had to be scaled down from the royals' original plan due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Prince Harry and Prince William put feud aside as they reunite to unveil a statue of Princess Diana

Looking at a recent story on Harry, Briefly News reported that Prince Harry and Prince William reunited on Thursday, 1 July, for the unveiling of their late mum, Princess Diana's statue.

The event, which took place at the Kensington Palace in London, UK, saw the royal brothers come together to celebrate their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.

In a post shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account, the brothers could be seen standing in front of the statue after the unveiling as they admired it.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za