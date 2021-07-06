Claire Mawisa cannot believe that former president Jacob Zuma supporters are willing to sacrifice their lives to protest against his prison sentence

Sharing her views on social media, Claire explained how protesting in large groups with no masks puts people and their loved ones at risk and she is certain Zuma will not be there to help when they are gasping for air

One person told Claire that he believes Zuma’s cause is far more pressing than the coronavirus while others stand by what Claire preached

TV host and voice-over artist Claire Mawisa cannot understand how former president Jacob Zuma supporters are protesting amidst the global pandemic. Kante, have these people not heard of Covid-19?

Taking to social media to air her views, Claire made it clear that these people are doing an injustice to themselves as when they catch the rona, they will not be praised for it; they will be gasping for air and Zuma won’t be there to help them either.

Claire Mawisa cannot believe Zuma supporters are protesting without masks, risking their and their loved ones' lives. Image: @clairemawisa

Claire posted:

“These marchers who insist that they are willing to die for Zuma will not die some heroic death on a battlefield. Instead, they'll die alone after gasping for air in a parking lot outside a hospital, after infecting their spouse and children who didn't choose to die for Zuma.”

Claire went on to state that what they are doing is selfish as innocent people are going to get hurt at the hands of a criminal.

“It is their loved ones and those that they will inevitably come into contact with that concerns me - the people who have chosen not to participate in all this.”

Claire posted:

@Siyanda_mayana claims what protesters are fighting against is far more dangerous than the coronavirus:

“Those marchers are there to fight against oppressive and unjust judicial system. Something that needs to applauded and supported by every black South African. If you understood issues, you would not tweet this nonsense. Do you think we got political freedom by sitting at home?”

While @M_Simesihle agreed with Claire:

“What with more than 150 unemployed medical doctors in this country and almost all hospitals, especially in the public sector, understaffed and equipped, they might not even get to see a doctor at all. Absolutely tragic, the government must address #unemployeddocsinSA immediately.”

@inkingayodwa also agreed with what Claire had to say, stating that Zuma is vaccinated and safe, unlike his supporters:

Big Zulu shows support to Zuma and his loyal followers

Big Zulu sparked quite the reaction when he made a firm stance regarding his political position.

Briefly News reported that the musician posted a picture of his good friend Duduzane Zuma and pledged his support to the family amid the recent Jacob Zuma ConCourt drama.

The post was captioned:

“Ithambo lakith siyolifela. Nxamalala. (We will die for our brethren.)”

Big Zulu and Duduzane have had a close relationship since December last year after the politician’s son helped the musician’s Imali Eningi song go viral. Returning the favour, Big Zulu pledged his support to the Nxamalala clan even though it was met with mixed reactions from social media users.

