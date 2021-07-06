Riky Rick Thanks the EFF for Taking a Stand with Their Vaccine March

Mzansi rapper Riky Rick is grateful to the EFF for marching to SAHPRA and getting the vaccine rollout going, finally

Riky Rick says that the country will be open by the end of the year; he also thanked Julius Malema for getting involved

Mzansi social media users are also happy about the vaccines but other people are not too convinced about the rollout yet

After the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) announced that it had approved the Sinovac vaccine for use in SA, musician Riky Rick thanked the EFF and its leader Julius Malema for marching to the regulator's offices to demand more Covid-19 jabs.

On Saturday, SAHPRA announced that it had authorized the use of CoronaVac for emergency purposes. The decision came a week after the EFF marched to the regulator demanding that CoronaVac and other vaccines be approved for use in South Africa's vaccine rollout program.

“Danko Julius Malema and The Fighters for marching on behalf of the people of SA. The power belongs to the people,” wrote Riky Rick on social media.

"Danko SAHPRA for pushing our country one step closer to the goal. THE COUNTRY SHOULD BE FULLY OPEN BY THE END OF THE YEAR," said Riky Rick.

Mzansi social media users reacted to Riky Rick's post. Check out the reactions below:

@Hlabirwa_Bro said:

"Lol Sinovac was already in the process of getting approved. EFF didn’t do much."

@AbutiRams commented:

"The country will open April 2022 according to the CEO of the world."

@obitrice_OM said:

"Your name will be written in the history books post Covid."

Riky Rick claims that vaccinating at clubs and other events will help slow down the virus

Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick has taken to social media to share his strategy on how to improve the vaccine rollout without shutting down the entertainment industry.

The rapper proposed that the government vaccinate people at these ‘super spreader’ events to prevent further transmission of the coronavirus. The rapper said:

“Restaurants, Event Promoters, Sports Leagues ie “Mass Gatherers” ... have HUGE databases of people who are crying to be vaccinated just to continue those activities. GOVERNMENT should be working with these industries on the VAX ROLLOUT. TURN SUPER SPREADERS INTO SUPER VAXERS.”

