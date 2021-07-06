South Africans have swiftly reacted to a social media post by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Duduzile says her embattled father, Jacob, is the people’s choice and people’s president even if he’s facing tough legal battles

Many people have commented on her Twitter timeline, saying the leader is the one who turned against Mzansi in favour of the Gupta brothers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The daughter of the former South African president Jacob Zuma, Duduzile-Zuma Sambudla has taken to social media to reaffirm her love for the embattled leader. Zuma-Sambudla says the former African National Congress president is the people’s choice.

She shared this controversial remark on her official Twitter page, sparking massive reactions from Mzansi social media users.

Duduzile has posted a photo of her father and further said Zuma is the people’s president even if he faces a number of legal challenges at the present moment.

South Africans have reacted with different ideas to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's post on her father, Jacob. Image: @DZumaSambudla/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ThulaniMaphum12 said:

“Unfortunately, you are exaggerating Jacob's support. People in Northern Cape, Western Cape, Limpopo, etc don't give a damn about him. Even KZN is divided.”

@TheGame4565 said:

“He the only President ever loved. They must not test our patience.”

@TheeZeitGeist said:

“He definitely is NOT. Guptas were the ones doing his job for him. He's not the people's choice but ANC choice.”

@MokgoniM said:

“Not here in Limpopo I don't know about other provinces.”

@JoseNgobos said:

“Not my president. People are living in dire poverty because of this guy. While you guys and the Guptas are having the best things in life.”

@Rashystarks said:

“Msholozi represents an idea..that it is possible to have a Pro black leader as the head of state in a world that is anti-black in structure and its culture. This is what most of these analysts fail to understand. 100% behind him.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Tito_Sekwakwa said:

“In SA we are more than 50 million and less than 1 000 people were in Nkandla. It will surely end in tears.”

@Teboho_Sebata said:

“I agree with you Dudu but then he chose the Guptas over the people who chose him...”

@Morubee1 said:

“The Guptas are supposed to be the ones dying for him, not the people he did not choose.”

Duduzile Zuma shares pic with her dad, SA can’t stop comparing her to Ma Winnie

Still looking at reports regarding Zuma, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma's daughter is making waves online for more than just her political affiliations after sharing a sweet snap with her dad. The former 'first daughter' is being compared to Ma Winnie Mandela.

Duduzile Zuma first shared the happy pic with her father following the Constitutional Court's decision to hear Zuma's rescission application on 12 July.

"We Ended Our Day Still In High Spirits In #Nkandla …I Love You ⁦@PresJGZuma," the tender daughter captioned her post.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za