ANC Members Reportedly Hope That Zuma Wins but Still Respect Concourt's Decision

Members of the African National Congress openly express that they want former president Jacob Zuma rescission application to go his way

The ANC continues to emphasise that despite their open bias towards former president Jacob Zuma they will abide by the ruling of the court

In spite of the ANC's open support of Jacob Zuma, they have openly condemned the accumulation of armed MKMVA and ANC supporters

A number of ANC members want the former president and currently accused Jacob Zuma’s rescission application to the Constitutional Court to be successful.

The ANC NEC emphasises that it will abide by the decisions of the Constitutional Court, however, they will proceed to show support to Zuma

Simultaneously the ANC’s condemned and disagreed with the convergence of armed MKMVA and ANC members at Nkandla to support Zuma.

Based on reports by EWN, according to an NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte stated that the NEC had repeatedly shown its alignment with South Africa's law and its Constitution.

Zuma will submit his application next week for his 15-month jail sentence in relation to contempt of court to be reduced or overturned according to reports by eNCA. At the same time, the ANC’s condemned the convergence of armed MKMVA and ANC members at Nkandla to support Zuma.

Dali Mpofu believes that 'another Marikana' is looming if Zuma goes to jail

Previously, Briefly News reported that Dali Mpofu told the Pietermaritzburg High Court in his closing argument over Zuma's jail sentence that there was a possibility of tragic civil unrest if the court did not grant former President Jacob Zuma a stay of his warrant of arrest.

The High Court heard submissions from Zuma's legal team as to why the Constitutional Court's order for Zuma's arrest should be suspended while awaiting his rescission application to be heard on 12 July, according to News24.

Zuma filed the two legal challenges after the Constitutional Court ruled him guilty of being in contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

