President Jovenel Moise of Haiti Shot Dead in Nighttime Gang Attack

President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has reportedly been killed by a gang of Spanish men in the middle of the night

The longtime leader of the small island nation was shot dead near his home in Port-au-Prince

Claude Joseph has taken over as interim Prime Minister and assured citizens that calm would prevail in the country

The president of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been killed. The 53-year-old was shot dead by a group of Spanish speaking gunmen in a nighttime raid on his private residence in Port-au-Prince at 1am on Wednesday, 7 July.

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was shot dead at 1am near his home.

According to a statement from the country's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and cited by international media, Moise's wife Martine was also injured in the attack.

The country is currently under the control of the police and armed forces, said Joseph:

"All measures had been taken to guarantee the continuance of the state."

Moise assumed the presidency in 2017 after his predecessor, Michel Martelly, stepped down. However, during his tenure, he faced accusations of corruption and was challenged by waves of often violent anti-government protests.

