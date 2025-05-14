A woman in a TikTok video shared her ordeal with a heated property dispute that started years ago

The TikToker shared her struggles with allegedly illegal occupants who took over a house belonging to her family

The video of the lady's struggles with evicting allegedly illegal occupants from her family's home caught people's attention

One lady shared a TikTok video showing the extent of her struggle to retain property that belongs to her family. The woman aired out her grievances with the stubborn tenants of a house she has rights over.

A woman shared a TikTok video of herself trying to get rid of allegedly illegal occupants.

Source: UGC

The woman shared her story and received more than 200,000 views. The lady's video was flooded with more than a thousand comments from netizens.

Woman tries to get house back from tenants

In a TikTok video, @azier_ongie showed that she was outside a residential home and claimed that it belonged to her mother. She explained that tenants who stopped paying rent in 2020 have refused to move out even though she showed them her title deed. The woman confronted the tenants face-to-face in the video. Watch the clip of the woman confronting the allegedly illegal occupants below:

Why is eviction difficult in SA?

Eviction in South Africa is no easy task. Many property owners have expressed their frustration with how difficult it is to deal with illegal occupants. The Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (PIE Act) in South Africa goes to great measures to protect people from being evicted. Some property owners have complained that it unfairly favours tenants, according to the Landlord Association. Briefly News reported that there are four steps to follow when trying to evict a tenant for not paying rent.

Eviction of illegal occupants in South Africa is governed by the PIE Act.

Source: Getty Images

SA sympathises with woman's eviction struggle

Many people expressed that they felt sorry for the woman who was trying to get her home back. Online users who had the same experience shared the solutions that worked for them.

Zikona_G said:

"Ohhh sweetheartI hired Amaphara for R1500 to move in and party day and night and asked them to remove all the doors she felt unsafe and uncomfortable and moved out the next day."

Dot wrote:

"My mom had the same experience. She didn't even waste time, she removed all their stuff without their permission. They met in court, and she won. As long as you have proof that you own the property, remove their stuff by force. You don't need to even talk to them, mxm."

KandiceC🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 commented:

"Move in, I did that years ago, tenants didn't want to move, so I moved in on top of them."

Hadassah ❤️ added:

"I can't believe people will fight for something they didn't work for! This is diabolical!"

nancymazodze was in awe:

"5 years of living rent-free is crazy😢"

