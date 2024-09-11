The City of Cape Town is contending with the issue of hijacked buildings and is struggling to get rid of illegal occupants

The City said eviction laws are making it difficult for the City to evict occupants illegally living in hijacked buildings

South Africans called for the law to be changed and encouraged the City of Cape Town to fight in court

Cape Town also has a hijacked building problem. Image: Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — Eviction laws are making it difficult for the City of Cape Town to deal with people illegally occupying abandoned buildings.

Cape Town battling with hijacked buildings

According to SABC News, the City's MMC for Safety and Security, JP Smith, revealed that 291 buildings are suspected of being hijacked. He said owners abandoned the buildings because of red tape and the cost of fighting the battle in court.

Smith said the Prevention of Illegal Eviction and Unauthorised Occupation of Land Act makes it difficult for a property owner to evict illegally occupying tenants, which leaves these buildings susceptible to hijacking.

"Very often, the owners simply can't master the means after that happens: to evict and to fix the building up," he said.

Netizens encourage City to fight

Netizens on Facebook spurred the City to fight against these laws and challenge them.

"Some laws in our constitution need to be amended. When people hijack state property, they need to be evicted ASAP without any condition."

Mohau Mofokeng said:

"The City must challenge this law at the ConCourt. Those people are paying rent to someone."

Regina Martin said:

"Illegal occupiers can't just move in wherever they see an unused building. The law must change."

Belinah Matlala said:

"South African laws protect them."

Kumkan Hintsa said:

"They are paying rent. Arrest their landlord."

