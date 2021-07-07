A viral video of a 'mother' and kid has shown that babies learn much by watching adults do things

The child repeated the action the woman carried out when they approached a staircase as he crawled down

Many people said the video is not only adorable but also shows how very sweet children could be

A video has shown a kid learning greatly from a woman believed to be his mother. The baby's quick response to learning wowed people.

In a clip shared by @kids.addiction on Instagram, a woman's good parenting skill was applauded after she demonstrated how a baby could descend the stairs by himself.

The woman crawled down the stairs and the baby followed. Photo source: @kids.addiction

A smart kid

As they approached the stairs, the woman stopped, went down on her fours, and gently crawled down without uttering a word.

The baby quickly picked up the cue, did the same thing, and clapped for himself afterwards. What a smart kid.

Watch the adorable video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has close to 300,000 views with over 200 comments. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

tweetybrd23 said:

"Wonderful to see parent teaching their child how to do things not doing it for them."

official_blackgalmercy said:

"Bless them."

lyndebruin said:

"So smart."

dennis.smith.9469 said:

"That’s crazy, most babies will do that on their own."

call.me.mymo said:

"Me as mom."

A baby gave a lovely performance

