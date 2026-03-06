Gayton McKenzie has shared the South African Government's stance on Bafana Bafana to withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana are one of the nine confirmed nations that would represent Africa at the global football competition in North America

The South African Minister of Sport also shared some candid advice to Mzansi football fans, who are considering travelling to watch the tournament

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has opened up on the South African Government's position on calls for Bafana Bafana to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana Bafana are preparing for the most prestigious football competition in the world, and would be facing one of the host countries, Mexico, in the opening match in June, after being drawn in Group A alongside the CONCACAF nation.

South Africa’s other Group A matches see them play a UEFA Path D qualifier in Atlanta, US, on June 18, followed by a clash with South Korea in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 24.

Calls for Bafana to boycott World Cup

There have been growing demands from a set of fans and top personalities for Bafana Bafana to consider withdrawing from the competitions despite qualifying for the tournament for the first time since hosting it in 2010.

During the qualifiers, South Africa secured an automatic ticket to the competition ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria despite having three points deducted by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in one of their qualifiers.

There are so many reasons Bafana Bafana have been urged to boycott the competition, and at the top of the list is due to claims of discriminatory US visa policies.

Additional factors cited in support of a boycott include: the recent military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran; the US' backing of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza; and the contentious leadership of Donald Trump, particularly his foreign policy choices and political stance.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, who is a staunch supporter of Orlando Pirates, has strongly criticised the idea of the South African national team travelling to North America to participate in the World Cup despite the issues on the ground.

McKenzie addresses calls for World Cup boycott

McKenzie has dismissed suggestions that Bafana Bafana should boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the government fully supports the team honouring their scheduled group-stage matches in the US and Mexico.

Speaking on the matter, McKenzie addressed calls from some groups, including Malema and the Economic Freedom Fighters, who have urged African nations to withdraw from the tournament because of travel restrictions linked to the United States.

“I want to respond to the calls made in some circles, including the EFF, suggesting that African teams should boycott the World Cup due to US travel policies,” McKenzie said.

He criticised the proposal, arguing that such a move would have severe consequences for football.

“People like Malema simply wake up and ask themselves what controversial thing they can say next. Boycotting the World Cup is not that simple. There are sponsorship obligations involved, and many of our players compete professionally overseas. They could face bans if such action were taken. It would create complete chaos.”

McKenzie pointed out that the countdown to the global tournament is already well underway.

“Earlier this week, we marked 100 days until the World Cup kicks off. Let me be absolutely clear, South Africa will not support any boycott.”

McKenzie also encouraged South Africans to travel abroad to support the national team during the tournament.

“This is the first time since 2002 that Bafana Bafana have qualified, and we hope to see large numbers of South Africans making the journey to the Americas to support the team.”

